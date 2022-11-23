Reader donations to fight hunger in Wisconsin a reminder that the ties that bind us are resilient, and constantly renewed

Thank you, readers. Together we raised just over $182,400 to fight hunger in Wisconsin through the annual Stock the Shelves campaign. Thanks to the purchasing power of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin , where every $1 donated buys $10 worth of food, this translates into more than 729,600 meals for friends and neighbors in need.

Once again, we’re indebted to the Greater Fox Cities Chapter of Credit Unions for their partnership, giving us a big lift with a matching donation upfront and the continued generosity of their members during the campaign. Mike and Mary Salsieder also stepped up again this year with a sizeable donation.

We never take this support for granted.

Two things continue to drive Stock the Shelves forward: Our trust in the unique role of the press in our democracy to inform the public about issues so they can address them; and our connection to and care for local communities. Since 2010, more than $5 million has been given to help feed the hungry.

Throughout the month of October, journalists in our local newsrooms wrote extensively about the impact of hunger in their communities and how dedicated organizations and volunteers are working tirelessly to make sure the basic needs of their neighbors are being met.

More: Here are 5 things we learned while reporting Stock the Shelves

Each year brings new stories and challenges, and each year readers respond with generosity that never ceases to amaze me. No question it’s been a tough couple of years navigating the grueling COVID-19 pandemic, followed this year by the economic fallout of inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Sometimes it seems these things are happening far away as we go about our daily lives — until you see the faces and hear the stories of people struggling.

The difference is that these are not far away faces or places, this is home. And, above all, our readers care about their communities and are insistent on having the dollars they donate stay home. This is one of the reasons why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is such an important partner in Stock the Shelves. They are large enough to effectively scale their work across the eastern half of the state but small enough to earmark the dollars locally where they can make the biggest impact.

In the Thanksgiving print edition, the tradition of listing each donor continues. I can’t think of a better day than one where friends and loved ones gather for a meal and express their gratitude to acknowledge those whose generous donations allow others in need to simply break bread.

Contact Jim Fitzhenry at (920) 993-7154 or jfitzhen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JimFitzhenry, Instagram at @jimfitzhenry or LinkedIn .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Reader donations to fight hunger in Wisconsin a reminder that the ties that bind us are resilient, and constantly renewed