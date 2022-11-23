ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Reader donations to fight hunger in Wisconsin a reminder that the ties that bind us are resilient, and constantly renewed

By James N. Fitzhenry, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzXgP_0jLSXFwd00

Thank you, readers. Together we raised just over $182,400 to fight hunger in Wisconsin through the annual Stock the Shelves campaign. Thanks to the purchasing power of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin , where every $1 donated buys $10 worth of food, this translates into more than 729,600 meals for friends and neighbors in need.

Once again, we’re indebted to the Greater Fox Cities Chapter of Credit Unions for their partnership, giving us a big lift with a matching donation upfront and the continued generosity of their members during the campaign. Mike and Mary Salsieder also stepped up again this year with a sizeable donation.

We never take this support for granted.

Two things continue to drive Stock the Shelves forward: Our trust in the unique role of the press in our democracy to inform the public about issues so they can address them; and our connection to and care for local communities. Since 2010, more than $5 million has been given to help feed the hungry.

Throughout the month of October, journalists in our local newsrooms wrote extensively about the impact of hunger in their communities and how dedicated organizations and volunteers are working tirelessly to make sure the basic needs of their neighbors are being met.

More: Here are 5 things we learned while reporting Stock the Shelves

Each year brings new stories and challenges, and each year readers respond with generosity that never ceases to amaze me. No question it’s been a tough couple of years navigating the grueling COVID-19 pandemic, followed this year by the economic fallout of inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Sometimes it seems these things are happening far away as we go about our daily lives — until you see the faces and hear the stories of people struggling.

The difference is that these are not far away faces or places, this is home. And, above all, our readers care about their communities and are insistent on having the dollars they donate stay home. This is one of the reasons why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is such an important partner in Stock the Shelves. They are large enough to effectively scale their work across the eastern half of the state but small enough to earmark the dollars locally where they can make the biggest impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZciDD_0jLSXFwd00

In the Thanksgiving print edition, the tradition of listing each donor continues. I can’t think of a better day than one where friends and loved ones gather for a meal and express their gratitude to acknowledge those whose generous donations allow others in need to simply break bread.

Contact Jim Fitzhenry at (920) 993-7154 or jfitzhen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JimFitzhenry, Instagram at @jimfitzhenry or LinkedIn .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Reader donations to fight hunger in Wisconsin a reminder that the ties that bind us are resilient, and constantly renewed

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Feeding America Wisconsin provides food for the holidays

(WFRV) – Their reach goes beyond the warehouse and deep into the community for those who need it most. Local 5 Live visited with some folks at Feeding America of Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
WISCONSIN STATE
wrcitytimes.com

Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit

NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

The Badger Project: After the election, Wisconsin turns to redistricting, again

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
HAYWARD, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin stays steady, averaging 745 COVID-19 cases per day

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,689,322 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,744 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 18th Total. Total Positive Cases1,689,3221,684,100 (+5,222) Fully Vaccinated3,606,643 (61.8%)3,606,512 (61.8%) Updated Booster862,212 (14.8%)812,264 (13.9%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case

Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy