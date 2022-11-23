Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
WESH
Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
WESH
Missing Florida mother's case to be featured in new docuseries
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The case of a mother last seen in Polk County is the focus of a new docuseries on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Samantha Fiddler vanished back in 2016 and six years later, her family is desperate for answers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
theapopkavoice.com
Orlando Health coming to Apopka
Orlando Health is coming to Apopka. In a statement released on Wednesday, the private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando announced that it will build a new 144-bed hospital in Apopka. The two-story, 100,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1425 South Orange Blossom Trail, central to Orlando Health hospitals and medical staff.
disneydining.com
Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson
Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
floridaing.com
Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone
If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
blackchronicle.com
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found useless hours after he was reported lacking from his house in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Pena’s physique was found in a physique of water not removed...
fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Comments / 0