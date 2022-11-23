ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orlando Health coming to Apopka

Orlando Health is coming to Apopka. In a statement released on Wednesday, the private, not-for-profit network of community and specialty hospitals based in Orlando announced that it will build a new 144-bed hospital in Apopka. The two-story, 100,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1425 South Orange Blossom Trail, central to Orlando Health hospitals and medical staff.
APOPKA, FL
disneydining.com

Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson

Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
WESH

Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found useless hours after he was reported lacking from his house in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Pena’s physique was found in a physique of water not removed...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE

