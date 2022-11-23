Read full article on original website
Football Daily | Just when you thought it was safe to step out of the digital bunker
In today’s Football Daily: England, USA! USA!! USA!!! and an unhappy Ghana
Ballooning use of laughing gas in Europe is no joke, drugs agency says
LISBON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas", is on the rise in Europe among young people, producing worrying numbers of poisonings, the European Union drugs monitoring agency EMCDDA said in a study.
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Inside the Hip-Hop Record Store Run by Undercover Cops
It was March 2008 in Edmonton, North London. Orlando Chinhemba was sitting on his mate’s sofa listening to his friend talk about a newly opened rap and hip-hop music shop on Fore Street. It was called Boombox, the friend said, adding that there was a recording studio in the back of the shop which you could use for £10 an hour.
Photos of Emotional Fans Watching South Korea’s First Qatar World Cup Match
Although South Korea’s first Qatar World Cup match ended in a goalless draw against Uruguay last night, an estimated 26,000 supporters expressed their joy and excitement during a long-awaited watch party held at the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. Junhyup Kwon. Many seemed to release all their pent up...
Why Was Israel's Most Wanted Mobster Hiding Out in South Africa?
JOHANNESBURG – "People always ask me, where have I seen you before? I tell them yeah, maybe on Interpol's most wanted list," joked Valentin as he drove through an area of farms, shopping malls and casinos dotting the landscape just outside the city limits. With his shaven head, heavy...
Fascist Sympathisers Are Still Celebrating Mussolini in Italy
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Predappio is a small town in central Italy cursed by two events: It’s the birthplace of Italy’s fascist former dictator, Benito Mussolini, and the site of his final resting place. In theory, nobody was supposed to know the latter. After he...
BBC
Portsmouth dockers walk free after £118m cocaine haul trial
Two Portsmouth dock workers accused of conspiring to import £118m of cocaine into the UK have walked free from court after their trial jury was discharged. The drugs weighing 1.5 tonnes were found in pallets of bananas on a ship in the Netherlands in April. Clayton Harwood, 55, was...
Eating Pickled Chicken Feet with Tommy Gunn
It’s a sunny Friday in the Sydney suburb of Eastwood. Hong Kong-born local rapper Tommy Gunn, his producer brother 99hurts, Tommy’s girlfriend, Jacquie, their friend, Wilson, and an overseer from his management team, Minori, await a 12pm lunch at Eastwood’s Canton Cafe, a restaurant fusing the cuisines of the East and West.
Home Coming: Northumberland
Rothbury is located in the north of Northumberland, the last English county before you hit Scotland. It sits in the basin of a valley, straddling a river, surrounded by thick conifer forests, hills that are bald and wild and meadows of gazing heather, which, in the autumn, hold the trippiest purple. Official websites call it a “traditional market town” but everyone in the village calls it a village, and they always will. For every human here, there are four sheep.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Tiny Flat Has Barely Any Living Space
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? A mezzanine bed-floor hovering over a kitchenette, which yes yes we have seen many times before (which, in itself, is bad – realistically, how many mezzanine bed-floors hovering over kitchens do you think is an acceptable number to have in a supposedly advanced city? In my head, the number is quite low), but there are enough nuances and quirks to this one to make it—
