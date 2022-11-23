With miles of trails and sidewalks amid luxurious landscaping, the newly opened Bonnet Springs Park west of downtown Lakeland is quickly becoming a magnet for people who enjoy walking, jogging, biking and skating outdoors. But many people who want to walk TO the park face an obstacle just before they get there: a 500-foot trudge next to a busy roadway, part of it a two-foot sidewalk under a train overpass but most of it a litter-strewn dirt path.

