Sebring, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
SIESTA KEY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties

Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Walking to Bonnet Springs Park? Prepare for Obstacles

With miles of trails and sidewalks amid luxurious landscaping, the newly opened Bonnet Springs Park west of downtown Lakeland is quickly becoming a magnet for people who enjoy walking, jogging, biking and skating outdoors. But many people who want to walk TO the park face an obstacle just before they get there: a 500-foot trudge next to a busy roadway, part of it a two-foot sidewalk under a train overpass but most of it a litter-strewn dirt path.
LAKELAND, FL
cltampa.com

The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale

A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight

A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

A 27-year-old man on US 98 N early Tuesday morning

A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while pushing a shopping cart in the inside northbound lane of U.S. 98 North in Lakeland early Tuesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office, in a Tuesday afternoon news release, said the crash occurred shortly...
LAKELAND, FL

