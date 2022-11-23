ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Did the GOP overwhelm voters with its messaging on crime?

By Margie Omero, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbcF1_0jLSP88T00
AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, addresses an election rally in Latrobe on Nov. 5, 2022.

In the wake of the midterms, Republicans have been openly ascribing blame — to their leaders, to their candidates, and even to former President Trump. But with all their finger-pointing they have yet to look in the mirror to see if their own messaging on crime was part of the problem or part of the solution.

In national exit polls, crime was tied for last as a vote driver, well behind both abortion and inflation as the main issue people said determined their votes. And with all the talk that crime would be a huge benefit for Republicans, it was the least politically divided topic tested; just 57 percent of those saying crime was their top issue voted Republican. By comparison, 76 percent of voters who said abortion was their top issue voted Democratic.

This is a disappointing showing for an issue that was such a major part of Republican ad traffic — about a third of all September and October Republican advertising in federal races. Ask any Democratic candidate or casual television viewer in a battleground state and they’ll describe feeling overwhelmed by crime ads. And it was not just the top of the ticket. Commercial breaks were filled with “grainy footage”-style ads about murders, rapes, robberies, even beheadings, no matter the office.

Some of Republicans’ executions seemed particularly desperate. Washington state Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley blamed Sen. Patty Murray for a closed Starbucks. In New Mexico, Mark Ronchetti attacked Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham over a crime that occurred before she took office. In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers’ Republican challenger earned a “pants on fire” rating from fact-checkers for blaming paroles on Gov. Evers himself. Elsewhere, Republicans apparently made up connections between Democrats and the “defund the police” slogan.

Yet, unlike Republican attack ads on trumped-up culture war issues such as drag shows and critical race theory, crime actually harms people. Federal crime data are murky, and no one should dismiss voters’ fears about crime as imaginary. In fact, Democrats took the issue seriously, highlighting their own crime initiatives or endorsements from local law enforcement.

Republicans didn’t offer crime solutions and succeeded in making views about crime more partisan. Right before the election, Gallup found that any recent increase in fears about crime came almost exclusively from Republicans, creating a wider partisan gap on crime than at any point in over 30 years.

Instead of being “tough on crime,” Republicans were, in fact, weak on crime. Many opposed a bipartisan gun control policy, even if exit polls showed “gun policy” to be as important as crime, and fear of school shootings loomed large. Other Republicans voted against greater accountability for tax cheats, and devoted time to stoking fear of IRS agents banging on the doors of middle-class families. Lastly, hardly any Republicans came out forcefully against Trump’s illegally removing documents from the White House, or even against the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Time Republicans could have spent offering crime solutions was instead often spent on racist tropes much like the “caravan,” or “Sharia law” scares of elections past. In Arizona, Trump aides tried to prop up failed Republican candidates with expensive baseball playoff ads about immigrants “draining your paychecks” with “violent predators” who are “mixed among the masses.” In Pennsylvania, the Mehmet Oz campaign attacked Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for having “two convicted murderers” on staff, surely knowing the Horton brothers’ sentences were commuted.

Some in the media were quick to identify causality — Republicans were talking about crime, polls seemed to be slightly narrowing, so surely those two were connected. Pundits called these attacks “devastating,” “potent,” and working to “tighten Senate races.” But were races tightening because of the messaging on crime, or because tens of millions of dollars of attack ads inevitably have some impact?

Even otherwise discouraging polls provided clues. CNN’s poll a week before the election showed Democrats behind in the vote for Congress and in enthusiasm, but only 3 percent of those polled named crime as their top issue. This national New York Times/Siena poll also showed Republicans ahead in the vote for Congress, yet just 3 percent said crime was the most important issue facing the country. An October Navigator Research poll — an ongoing project that our firm co-leads — showed crime decidedly mid-pack in a list of four issues on which Washington should focus. With such a heavy volume of crime advertising, if it were a slam dunk, Democratic candidates in battleground states would have been badly damaged — not just tied — and crime would have been seen as more important.

Come Election Day, voters set the record straight. Republicans tried to distract voters from flawed GOP candidates, Trumpism and abortion bans with their go-to move. But crime ultimately didn’t change the topic; it just reminded voters of the scary, misleading and divisive tone that made them reject Republicans in the first place. The next time Republicans try this — and there will be a next time — we should not be so quick to assume it will be effective.

Margie Omero is a principal at GBAO, a Democratic polling firm that this election cycle worked with Govs. Tony Evers (Wis.) and Laura Kelly (Kan.), Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), and with incoming Gov. Tina Kotek (Ore.) and incoming Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.). Follow her on Twitter @MargieOmero.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him

Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Hill

The Hill

783K+
Followers
89K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy