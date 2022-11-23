ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Central State Eight Conference adds QND, expands to 12 teams for football in 2024

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Quincy Notre Dame will join the Central State Eight Conference for football exclusively beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The conference approved the addition on Tuesday, Lanphier athletic director and conference president Chris Hampsey announced Wednesday on WFMB 1450 AM.

“We're really just excited to have Quincy Notre Dame as part of our conference in football,” Hampsey said.

That expands the CS8 to 12 teams that will be split into two divisions, said Hampsey.

One division will include Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield High, Quincy Notre Dame, Jacksonville, Lanphier and Southeast. The other will contain Rochester, Glenwood, Normal University, Lincoln and the Decatur schools Eisenhower and MacArthur.

That means teams will play five division games, two crossover games against the other division and the option of playing either additional crossover games or go out of conference for Weeks 1 and 2.

The CS8 is scheduled to team with the Big 12 Conference for crossover games in 2023. It's unknown if the addition of QND to the CS8 will affect these crossover games beyond next season. QND joined the Big 12 for the 2021 spring season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; it returned to independent that fall.

“We're excited to have that 12 teams because it does add that flexibility for our schedules,” Hampsey said.

Hampsey said the league particularly entertained the prospect of acquiring a new school for football with Lincoln set to rejoin next school year.

QND is currently an independent school and played a couple of teams in Missouri this past season before finishing 5-5 overall. The Raiders dropped to Macomb 28-14 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

They have made the playoffs in 24 of the last 28 seasons, excluding the shortened spring season in 2021. They competed in 4A 16 of those previous 17 postseason appearances. The school has a listed enrollment of 388.

“They're joining a very competitive conference, a conference in which they couldn't be happier to join,” Hampsey said. “Bill Connell, their AD, and Jack Cornell, their football coach, we talked with them and met with them and they're very excited to be joining our conference.”

