Jefferson Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
RACELAND, LA
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
Wheel of Justice surpasses 450 arrests

METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — WGNO began the Wheel of Justice segments in April of 2008. Over the years, hundreds of the cases we’ve reported have ended with arrests. Now that number has surpassed 450. The latest cases involve a shooting, murder, flasher and burglar. All of them happened...
METAIRIE, LA
Surveillance video shows inside truck stop during shooting outside

Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

