Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
brproud.com
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood
A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
Victim dies in overnight Warehouse District shooting
A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Woman dead, man wounded in Thanksgiving night shootings
New Orleans Police say violence didn’t take a holiday for Thanksgiving. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson,” the Public Information Office said.
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WAFB.com
Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another injured
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
WDSU
2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in overnight shooting in Boutte
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday around 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte. Officials said when deputies arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot twice...
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
wgno.com
Wheel of Justice surpasses 450 arrests
METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — WGNO began the Wheel of Justice segments in April of 2008. Over the years, hundreds of the cases we’ve reported have ended with arrests. Now that number has surpassed 450. The latest cases involve a shooting, murder, flasher and burglar. All of them happened...
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Man killed in Central City shooting Wednesday, NOPD
Officers were dispatched just before 3:50 p.m., to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle.
WAFB.com
Surveillance video shows inside truck stop during shooting outside
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
Murder in New Orleans Warehouse District
A man is dead after bullets were flying overnight in New Orleans Warehouse District. NOPD says the call came in just after 2:00am. When they arrived in the 300 block of Julia Street, they found a man dead in the street.
