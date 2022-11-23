Read full article on original website
Woman Charged With Father’s Death Released On Bond
A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000. Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of...
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
Woman severely injured in assault
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen. A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Flamingos in the cold. Woman killed after being hit by...
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
Local man arrested on burglary charge
An investigation of a burglary in progress on East Ninth Street Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a local man. Hopkinsville police were notified of a burglary at an apartment in the 1000 block of East Ninth and were told the suspect, 36-year old Howki Tools of Hopkinsville, had fled on foot.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case
From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
Tennessee high-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. And when the smoke cleared, Williamson County deputies recovered lots of drugs and guns. The chase began early Sunday morning in Cool Springs off I-65 South, which is...
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
