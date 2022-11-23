Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
floridaescape.com
4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida
If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
WESH
Volunteers put together big Thanksgiving meal for those in need in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — For many of us today is all about family time and food. But for some, putting together a big Thanksgiving meal, well, is just not possible. That’s where the Central Brevard Sharing Center in Cocoa is stepping in. It’s stacked with donated food and volunteers...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Up Family's Driveway with a 'Wink' on Her Face and Asks to Be Let in
A kitten ran up a family's driveway with a "wink" on her face, and asked to be let in. In early November, a Good Samaritan from Orlando, FL was stunned to find a little kitten running up her driveway, meowing for attention. When the kitten got closer, she noticed that...
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
Bay News 9
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast
Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
themeparktourist.com
Do You Know MCO? 6 Stories, Secrets, and Surprises From The Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport. For most theme park fans, it's the literal gateway to the Magic Kingdom; a waypoint to EPCOT; the official start of a Disney Cruise; a stopover en route to Universal Orlando... and at the end of a trip, the depressing portal back to reality. If you're reading this, you've probably passed through the Orlando International Airport yourself! But how much do you really know about "MCO" and how it connects to Disney World literally and metaphorically?
Comments / 0