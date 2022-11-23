Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday

Read full article on original website
4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida
If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
hometownnewstc.com
Catch of the Week
This week we bring you a Jack Crevalle, caught by Sherry Wyatt of Palm Bay. She caught this beauty while fishing off the river in the Grant area, U.S. Hwy 1.
mynews13.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
Bay News 9
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast
Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
floridaing.com
Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone
If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, you might be able to catch a launch this weekend. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
veronews.com
Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition
Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be.
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets
This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
veronews.com
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’
Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
WESH
Dance students from Melbourne to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two Melbourne High School dancers will be center stage as they perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday. Laila Bryant and Kaylee Henderson are delighted to be in New York City, but they are still Florida at heart. The two had just finished their...
