ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday

By Chris Bonanno For Hometown News
hometownnewsbrevard.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaescape.com

4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida

If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Catch of the Week

This week we bring you a Jack Crevalle, caught by Sherry Wyatt of Palm Bay. She caught this beauty while fishing off the river in the Grant area, U.S. Hwy 1.
PALM BAY, FL
mynews13.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast

Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
PALM BAY, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition

Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
hometownnewstc.com

IRC Adoptable Pets

This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’

Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
VERO BEACH, FL
disneytips.com

The Story and History of Disney Springs

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy