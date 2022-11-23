Read full article on original website
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $47.89, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products...
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $41.20, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the online...
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.40, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chip company had...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the...
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $30.86, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder...
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are looking at a share price decline of more than 90% over the past 12 months, and the shares are now trading close to their 52-week low. Though it successfully commercialized its Nuvaxovid jab in a slew of countries for primary series COVID-19 vaccinations, and also for booster vaccinations, the biotech is struggling to find a profitable future amid declining demand and persistent problems with its manufacturing operations.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.63, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
