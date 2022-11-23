ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee's leaders for tackles ahead of Week 13

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NM6I6_0jLRhgs300

The 2022 season is Tennessee’s second under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following each game during the 2022 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

The Vols’ leaders for tackles are listed below ahead of Week 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451MIv_0jLRhgs300
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT8Bn_0jLRhgs300
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJxns_0jLRhgs300
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UX3qu_0jLRhgs300
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XctsA_0jLRhgs300
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bhlox_0jLRhgs300
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtTDG_0jLRhgs300
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Blsym_0jLRhgs300
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsDob_0jLRhgs300
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSqBp_0jLRhgs300
Michael Longo/USA TODAY NETWORK

