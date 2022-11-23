Tennessee's leaders for tackles ahead of Week 13

The 2022 season is Tennessee’s second under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following each game during the 2022 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

The Vols’ leaders for tackles are listed below ahead of Week 13.

