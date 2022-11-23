Read full article on original website
A $300M addition for Ethereum Classic [ETC] is a sign of…
Ethereum Classic whales are back, but momentum is off to a slow start. Ethereum Classic [ETC] briefly joined the list of the market’s top gainers in the last 24 hours. Many altcoins have found favor with the bulls this week, with quite a few enjoying a bit of an upside too. This rally was backed by a sizeable hike in its market cap too. Now, while that may not seem very important, here’s why it is quite the contrary.
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
Chiliz: Is CHZ a “buy the rumor, sell the news” token after all?
The chance of CHZ retracing its direction to the greens was minimal and could last for a while. Several investors tipped Chiliz [CHZ] to put up an excellent performance as the FIFA world cup began, owing to its popularity as a blockchain-based sports project. However, that has not been the case, as CHZ shredded 29.09% in the last seven days.
The how and why and what next of Optimism’s NFT marketplace packing up
Quix announces plans to cease operations in two months. OP remained unfazed as its price rallied with the rest of the market. On 23 November, Quix, the largest NFT marketplace on Optimism, announced its decision to cease operations by 28 February 2023. Launched on the scalable L2 blockchain ten months...
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
Ethereum [ETH]: PoS network’s performance since FTX collapse reveals…
ETH staking and validator count growth remained unaffected as the market grappled with the FTX’s collapse. There was, however, a slight fall in daily earnings per validator on the chain. Seventy days since it became operational, the sudden collapse of FTX did not impair activities on the Ethereum proof-of-stake...
How Tron’s latest update can bring good news to TRX investors
Soon after, TRX’s price also registered an uptick. Tron [TRX] recently announced the release of its new Java-tron GreatVoyage-4.6.0 update. According to an official tweet, GreatVoyage-4.6.0 is a mandatory update that comes with several new features that are intended to improve the network considerably. A few of the new features include an optimized reward algorithm proposal, a transaction memo fee proposal, optimizing block production priority between active and backup nodes, etc.
Going long on AVAX? Consider this ‘catch’ before you jump in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX rallied on the daily chart with a possible MACD crossover. The upside breakout from the bullish wedge has a target between $15.5 and $16.0. However, the price-volume...
Chiliz sees a minor rally but how high can the CHZ bulls push the price
USDT (Tether) Dominance saw a large rally in November as fear in the markets forced traders and investors to flee into stablecoins. However, it saw a decline in the past 36 hours as Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market saw a minor rally. Chiliz also bounced from the $0.167 support level.
Binance Coin [BNB] open interest surges, funding rate declines; still…
BNB’s open interest increased as traders turned to the coin for potential profits. The funding rate declined across all exchanges as BNB risked a price reversal from away from the weekly greens registered. Binance Coin [BNB] enjoyed some undivided attention from traders as its open interest surged following a...
What these BAYC sales tell us about the NFT space’s status
The NFT space has been badly affected by the decline and bearish trend of the crypto-market. The dominance and recent record sales of BAYC NFTs, however, established that NFTs are far from done. The demise of high-profile endeavours like Terra and FTX has not helped the situation. According to some,...
Reasons LINK short and long-term holders won’t see eye-to-eye this quarter
LINK could break through support at $6.755 on a price correction. Chainlink [LINK] was one of the altcoins to rally mid-week after BTC regained the $16K level. Interestingly, LINK lost the $6.725 mark when BTC lost the $16.41K mark. Although both did witness some recovery later. In other news, LINK seems to be approaching its Chainlink Staking v0.1, set for 6 December.
Why Bitcoin dollar-cost-averaging could be your best bet in current market
Bitcoin has continuously dropped over the last couple of weeks, largely due to the FTX crash. Institutional investors like the Purpose Bitcoin ETF Holdings have not yet bought back despite the discount. The latest Bitcoin (BTC) crash has done more harm than good to investors’ sentiment. Those that have been...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you be cutting losses?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand has decreased over the previous few days, falling from a high of $0.2488 on June 7 to roughly $0.2332 on June 14. This decline occurs despite the fact that Algorand and FIFA have collaborated to create FIFA+ Collect, a blockchain-based platform for smart collectibles.
Can ADA holders find a firm footing amid Cardano’s latest order of events
Cardano makes an announcement of new stablecoin that will launch soon. Its TVL witnesses an uptick along with its velocity and transaction volume in loss. Cardano will soon launch a new stablecoin, titled USDA, for Emurgo, a global blockchain technology company, in early 2023. The anticipation of the launch might impact Cardano’s growth positively by the end of Q4.
Could BCH regain its pre-FTX implosion value of $126? Here’s all you need to know
BCH was bullish, targeting the 78.6% and 100% Fibonacci levels. Open interest surged in the post-market crash but has since fallen back slightly. Bitcoin Cash [BCH] surged mid-week with a nostalgic aim at its pre-FTX implosion value of $126. However, it ran into several obstacles along the way, but the target remained the same. At press time, BCH was trading at $114.1, up 30% from its 9 November low ($87).
This Stablecoin on Cardano just halted operations, details inside
In an almost shocking move, Ardan revealed that it was halting operations. The project seemed to be pointing at Cardano for their failings. The development team of Cardano recently hinted towards the launch date of its native stablecoin, which was January 2023. While one stablecoin was being prepared for launch, another stablecoin in the ecosystem crashed even before it launched. To the amazement of observers in the ecosystem and the larger crypto industry, Ardana abruptly halted its stablecoin operations.
Chainlink: Assessing LINK’s behind-the-curtain scenario amid its recent rally
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service garners attention after the FTX debacle. Weighted sentiment and social mentions witness growth, however new addresses continue to decline. With the collapse of FTX, the mistrust in crypto exchanges continues to grow. This is why more and more exchanges are adopting Chainlink’s Proof of...
1inch’s latest offering targets greater security; can it pacify troubled investors
1inch, a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, released the Rabbithole tool on 25 November, aimed at protecting users against sandwich attacks. Rabbithole allows users to send transactions to Ethereum [ETH] nodes directly, bypassing the mempool. Users must change the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint in their crypto wallet to use it....
Is caution an option for Litecoin [LTC] investors going forward
However, the RSI and MFI were near the overbought zone on the charts. Litecoin’s [LTC] hash rate has been on fire lately, with the altcoin recording sustained upticks for several weeks now. Some credit for this can be given to the Ethereum Merge, because of which miners started switching to other networks such as Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Litecoin.
