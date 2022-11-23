Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal shares new details about his foot injury that threatened his career
Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal's career was in danger as he needed to receive injections everyday on his journey towards his 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal has experienced a variety of ailments during his career, but his latest foot problem has had the most impact on him. He played this year's Roland Garros essentially on one foot with feelings only after daily injections to numb one foot so he could play without pain.
Wilander predicts Nadal's future: "I don't care about the fact that Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don't think it matters"
Rafael Nadal won two grand slams this year but he also came close to retirement so Mats Wilander gave his prediction on what will happen in the future. Rafael Nadal flirted with retirement earlier this year after winning Roland Garros and while he didn't do it, there will always be talk aboout him possibly talking away from the game. Wilander doesn't see it, especially if his foot doesn't bother him as much as it didn't in the past few weeks.
Nadal responds to Ruud wanting 2012 Australian Open changed in one result in history of tennis: "Maybe he can send the trophy or something"
Rafael Nadal has reacted to Ruud's comments about the 2012 Australian Open by joking about whether Djokovic would send him the trophy. Casper Ruud said during their joint Buenos Aires press conference that he would like to change the 2012 Australian Open result if he could. Ruud watched that match as a dedicated Nadal fan and was devastated when the Spaniard lost to Djokovic in an epic clash.
Nadal beats Ruud before teaming with Sabatini in mixed doubles
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud got their exhibition Tour underway in Buenos Aires with Nadal shining bright in both singles and doubles. Nadal and Ruud played a match and after that, they teamed up with Argentine legends Sabatini and Dulko for a doubles match as well. Before the matches get underway Nadal expressed happiness to be able to share these moments with fans:
Venus, Serena Williams back in practice together alongside Urszula Radwanska
Serena Williams seems to be getting ready for a comeback as the legendary 'retired' player was spotted on the court with her sister and Radwanska. The Williams sisters will never truly be away from tennis because their importance and sheer presence in the history books of the sport doesn't allow it. Fans are hoping to have the sisters on the court however Serena already retired with Williams not too far away as well.
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner
Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
Wilander lauds praise on Alcaraz: "He’s the most inspirational tennis player we have"
Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous year in 2022 and the expectations heading into next year will be higher than ever. Alcaraz had a firm goal of finishing in the top 15 at the end of the 2022 but the Spaniard actually finished number one. A superb ascension to the top of tennis was aided by Djokovic missing half the year but Alcaraz still proved himself more than worthy of becoming the number one.
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
VIDEO: Nadal's insane forehand against Ruud during Argentina exhibition
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud played their first exhibition match in Buenos Aires last night and Nadal shined bright. He defeated Ruud in two sets to win the match and it comes after Nadal did the same at the ATP Finals in Turin just some days ago. This match was also played on hard and he had one of those amazing forehands that leave you speechless and we bring you the highlight below.
"He was the one who made me feel most uncomfortable": Ferrer picks Djokovic as toughest competitor of his career
David Ferrer found Novak Djokovic the player that makes him feel most uncomfortable during a match despite beating him a handful of times. Ferrer played many times against Djokovic during his tenure on the Tour and for him, the Serbian was the toughest opponent to face. He said it in an interview with El Mundo where he also touched upon never beating Federer for example:
Team USA captain Mardy Fish explains Rajeev Ram absence at Davis Cup: "Putting a team together isn't as simple as just taking a player that's ranked high"
Mardy Fish caught a lot of heat following the US elimination from the Davis Cup as the crucial doubles tie was lost easily. One notable absence from the team was doubles specialist Rajeev Ram who recently won the ATP Doubles trophy with Joe Salisbury. They were the best and if not the best then second-best team all year long in doubles.
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
VIDEO: Nadal and Ruud play one of the points of the year alongside legendary Sabatini and Dulko
Rafael Nadal teamed up with legendary player Sabatini to take on Casper Ruud and Gisela Dulko in Buenos Aires last night. They played one set of doubles tennis and Nadal and Sabatini proved victorious taking it 6-4. It was a pretty entertaining match due to the exhibition format which prompted all players to show off a bit. They certainly did show off quite a bit of stamina in this lengthy rallies that included several cross-court sprints by players.
VIDEO: De Minaur's mother sheds tears of joy after Davis Cup win
Alex de Minaur led Australia to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands at the Davis Cup and his mother shed tears following his win. It was a hard-fought win for the Aussie who takes great pride in wearing the colour yellow that is traditionally associated with the country. De Minaur was born in Australia to an Ecuadorian father and a Spanish mother and despite spending only his early years there he feels much love for the country.
Coric jokes about not greeting Serena Williams during early days on tour: "I was a little scared because she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes"
Borna Coric recently spoke about how he wouldn't approach Serena Williams early in his Tour because she could be grumpy. Young tennis players being somewhat afraid to interact with seasoned professionals isn't anything new for tennis players and we've seen many instances of that in the past. Borna Coric had his moments with Serena Williams as revealed by Williams herself who described him as quite shy and reserved:
Berrettini reveals Musetti is locker room DJ in Davis Cup squad: "It's 2022, and he listens to music from the 70s"
Lorenzo Musetti is the player that does the music in Italy's locker room during the Davis Cup Finals but he's got quite specific taste. Musical taste is something very subjective and everybody likes something different. For Berrettini, it was baffling when he first heard about his musical taste which happened at this year's Davis Cup finals. The young Italian is the player who plays the music in the locker room because music always plays when Musetti is around:
Fritz on lack of publicity for Davis Cup: "If we were to win Davis Cup, I don't think it would be even talked about on ESPN or our sports channels in the US"
Team USA is out of the Davis Cup as they were beaten by Italy but there is very little interest in the competition stateside anyways. Tennis is popular in the US but it's far less popular than some other sports. It's not so different anywhere else in the world and outside of the grand slam, it rarely makes news. Fritz wanted to win it because he cares about the competition even though he knows very few back home would:
