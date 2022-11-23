Read full article on original website
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Big 12 title game or not, the Texas Longhorns can claim progress in key areas in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian.
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The loss knocked OSU from the ranks of the unbeaten and cost the Buckeyes a trip to the Big Ten championship game for the second year in a row. OSU's hopes for a College Football Playoff berth also seem cloudy after this lopsided defeat. Click here for our full game report.
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
SAN JOSE—For the past two weeks, San Jose State football was stuck at six wins, so a bowl invitation was no guarantee. That changed Saturday with a Thanksgiving gift of a win, plus a rivalry trophy. In the final home game for wide receiver Elijah Cooks and a dozen...
Ranking the remaining Ohio State 2023 targets on how likely they are to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
It’s the story of the game and the story of the season for Wake Forest Football (7-5, 3-5) which fell to Duke (8-4, 5-3) 34-31 Saturday.
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger was an integral part his team’s upset win over No. 7 ranked Clemson in Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kroeger punted the ball seven times for 376 yards with four, 50-plus yard punts and five which were downed inside the 20. In a press...
Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
