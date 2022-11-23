Read full article on original website
Dollar nears 3-mth low, shares climb after Fed tests the brakes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve signals of smaller interest rate rises from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plough on. With Wall Street shut for...
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years
TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November and exceeded the central bank's 2% target for a sixth straight month, signalling broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, driven mostly by food...
Top uranium miner Kazatomprom's income jumps 289% in 9M 2022 on higher uranium sales and prices
According to the company's statement, its 9M 2022 total comprehensive income amounted to 306,751 million Kazakhstani tenge (~US$669...
Stagflation: the worse for us, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you've probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I'm not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters. Reasons? Inflation and the Fed's tightening cycle. The history is clear: whenever inflation has been above 5%, the Fed's hikes in interest rates have always resulted in an economic downturn. The key yield curve has recently inverted, which means that the most reliable recessionary indicator has started to flash red light.
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting...
Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q3 but tighter conditions expected
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday, boosted mainly by the primary sector and despite an ongoing aggressive monetary tightening cycle. The quarterly growth, Mexico's third in a row, came in slightly below...
Real estate stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to fresh three-month high
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed at a fresh three-month high on Thursday led by gains in real estate stocks after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5% to...
FOMC minutes reveal hikes will continue with smaller rate increases
Today the Federal Reserve released the minutes from the November FOMC meeting. The majority of Fed officials agreed that it is better to raise interest rates in smaller increments than the last four rate hikes. There are two primary techniques or tools they use to achieve their goal of reducing...
BoE's Ramsden favours more rate hikes, but sees potential for cuts
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden backed more interest rate hikes on Thursday, but said he would consider cutting rates if the economy and inflation pressures panned out differently to his expectation. Ramsden is the latest member of the Monetary Policy Committee to mention...
Dollar edges up in range-bound holiday markets
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher across the board on Friday in a quiet session following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday but remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency. "Today has...
UK stocks track gains in Europe, Dr. Martens sinks on profit warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes rose on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might ease its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, while Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of busy Christmas season. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.3%...
Thanksgiving online sales jump to record $5.3 bln amid inflation gloom- report
Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year's biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season. Thanksgiving sales hit a record $5.29 billion, according to data...
Bond rally fizzles out, still set for third straight weekly gain
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The recent rally in euro zone bonds came to a halt on Friday in thin trading conditions but yields were still set to end the week lower for a third straight week as central banks prepare to slow the pace of tightening. Longer-dated global bond...
Oil slips as price cap proposal eases supply concerns
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China...
Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 bln yuan to 10 property developers
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS) announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden. The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's...
Gold is keeping its head above water and sentiment is improving but its a boring market
However, Wall Street analysts are not convinced that gold is ready to break out, with many looking for...
Postal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 bln of property sector financing
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi)
NFTRH 732 excerpt on Bonds & Gold
NFTRH 732 excerpt discusses bonds and bond market indicators with respect to the gold price. For someone who uses the bond markets as important indicators to the macro analysis, I am the furthest thing from an astute bond trader and am certainly not a bond investor. This probably owes to the fact that my earliest (gold bug) training in the markets was with an eye toward the dangers of debt in a fiat driven system.
Mathematical model predicts Bitcoin will hit a bottom of $14,500 - Daniele Bernardi
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin's price has fallen 65 percent over the year, amidst a broader Crypto Winter which has seen price collapses in various cryptocurrencies, as well as the failure of firms like FTX and Celsius. Bitcoin is currently trading around $16,500, but Daniele Bernardi, CTO of Digital Wealth, said that the price will go even lower.
Gold needs a new catalyst as prices end the week around $1,750
According to commodity analysts, the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance remains the most significant driver for the...
