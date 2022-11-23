ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

The Yankees should buy low on one solid Mets free-agent outfielder

Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees have been in touch with former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. While Conforto hasn’t played since the 2021 season, the former All-Star boasts an impressive offensive resume that could greatly boost the Yankees’ offense. A left-handed corner outfield bat, Michael Conforto provides a...
Camden Chat

One fan's offseason

Okay, we are supposedly in some spending mode for the coming year, which is music to everyone's ears. I'd like an arm that could be considered a solid #2, who pitches like a #1 on many days. However, I also love looking at trades, and I see the Marlins as perfect partners for a move that would continue to allow us to look at a top end starters, while possibly adding a couple that could be aces in the near future.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Wandy Peralta

One of the most consistent parts of the New York Yankees over the past few seasons has been the bullpen. General manager Brian Cashman has repeatedly found strong arms through many different outlets to help aid one of the most crucial parts of a World Series-hopeful baseball team. Wandy Peralta was a critical relief pitcher over the last two seasons, specifically in the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
KPVI Newschannel 6

MLB Notes: Rangers bring back Mike Maddux as pitching coach

Mike Maddux will make a return to his former role as pitching coach with the Texas Rangers, joining the staff of new manager Bruce Bochy. The club announced the move Wednesday, as well as revealing that former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore will join the Rangers as a senior advisor to the baseball operations department.
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: One month to go until Christmas

There are now four months and five days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. In an earlier time in all of our lives, today would be said to mark Black Friday, where many people try to take advantage of sales on Christmas shopping. These days, so many places have expanded the concept of Black Friday into more of the month of November that it’s more of a nebulous thing.
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: No Black Friday deals for the Orioles

If you’re anything like me, your personal email inbox was an absolute disaster yesterday. Every company I have ever interacted with assumes that I’m interested in whatever leftovers they have in their warehouse. I guess major league GMs had a similar issue, and thus any free agent or...
