ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Daily

Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends on December 7th

By Mer Brown
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 3 days ago

The annual election period for Medicare (AEP) began on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is a time where people can make changes to their Medicare plan depending on what type of coverage they have now and these changes will go into effect on Jan. 1. Every year, Medicare also changes their plan and benefits so it’s a good time for people to look at their new plan and see if they need to make changes.

One of the changes that has happened during AEP is that nearly 50% of Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, says that this is because people realize that Medicare Advantage is more convenient for them. “In most instances, it combines both your health benefits along with prescription drug benefits and fits many people at the price point where the premium can be $0,” he said. “Basically, this has turned out to be a large savings to those people, especially those who do not use healthcare services very frequently or are not a very heavy user of prescription medications.”

Oh also mentions that people should be aware of the out of pocket cost maximum limit that comes with every Medicare Advantage plan for Medigap people. The federal card part A and part B do not include an out-of-pocket limit but in most instances, the out-of-pocket costs are limited to the Part B deductible only.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Although many people have switched to Medicare Advantage plans, the decision to switch is very complicated, according to Oh. “[For] Medigap…the parts do not move you, no one can eject you. The only person that can cancel is you,” Oh says. “Medicare Advantage has a lower cost on a monthly basis, but.. if you do require healthcare services, you can expect itemized bills. Sometimes, depending on your situation, the itemized bills in a given year can exceed Medigap premium.”

Another tool that can help is medicare.gov's Medicare Plan Finder. In most instances, however, insulin is actually not correctly calculated and displayed on medicare.gov, according to Oh, which means people need to do more research somewhere else. Oh has a newsletter on Substack at jaeoh.substack.com. This newsletter brings updates about financial topics as well as tips for both financial and healthcare planning. There is also a paid version where he provides extra insight that you won’t find anywhere else.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

The 2023 Medicare Annual Election Period

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVUUI_0jLRCZ2100

The Medicare annual election period (AEP) runs from October 15th through December 7th. Here's what people need to know.

Can I Switch from Medicare Advantage to a Medigap Plan?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4d5W_0jLRCZ2100

Yes, you can make the switch, but there are some things to consider before you do.

Medicare Part B Premiums for 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnVz6_0jLRCZ2100

Here's all you need to know about the recently released Medicare Part B premiums for 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion

Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
ILLINOIS STATE
Evan Crosby

What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?

Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Times News

4 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs to Dec. 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don’t understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising, and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year.
CNET

How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023

An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
CNET

SSI Beneficiaries Will Get Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why

If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you likely know you're getting a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% soon. But did you know you're going to receive your first increased payment in December? Most others -- those who receive Social Security -- will get their checks in January 2023. We'll explain why below.
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Retirement Daily

2023 Individual Insurance Open Enrollment Period Begins

The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for individual insurance in 2023 began November 1, 2022, and ends January 15, 2023. According to eHealth, during OEP people can “enroll in various major medical health insurance plans or ACA-compliant health insurance plans,” and also make adjustments to or cancel any current plans. People can go to healthcare.gov to look at plans and lower premiums and extra benefits from Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC).
Retirement Daily

Optimize Medicare for Military Veterans and Retirees

Whether active duty or veteran, there are important intersection points between Medicare and military health coverage. Those points fall into three categories:. TRICARE is a federal health insurance program for active duty, retired military personnel, and their family members who are not Medicare eligible. TRICARE for Life for Medicare-eligible retired...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Many changes ahead in tax laws, Social Security, Medicare

You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

15K+
Followers
979
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy