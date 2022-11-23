ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone

The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
BUELLTON, CA
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia K5?

Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Kia K5 midsize sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia K5? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?

It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power

The 2023 Jeep Compass has more turbo power. See what improvments help the Jeep Compass have a better performance on and off the pavement. The post The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart

Aidea Introduces The Ultra Practical AA-Wiz Electric Scooter

Japanese electric mobility company Aidea previously introduced the commercial-focused AA-Cargo three-wheeled scooter to cater to last-mile delivery services. While the three-wheeler continues to see success particularly in the food service industry, Aidea has branched out to a wider user base by taking the AA-Cargo platform and transforming it into a practical two-wheeled scooter.
US News and World Report

How Far Can a Tesla Go?

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

153K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy