electrek.co
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia K5?
Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Kia K5 midsize sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia K5? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights?
Owners have been complaining for years. Now the NHTSA finally weighed in on this supposed engine issue. The post Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Highlander Needs to Follow the Honda Pilot’s Lead
The 2023 Honda Pilot has some great new features that the 2023 Toyota Highlander could use. See why the Toyota Highlander should follow the Honda Pilot's lead. The post The Toyota Highlander Needs to Follow the Honda Pilot’s Lead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?
It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power
The 2023 Jeep Compass has more turbo power. See what improvments help the Jeep Compass have a better performance on and off the pavement. The post The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Aidea Introduces The Ultra Practical AA-Wiz Electric Scooter
Japanese electric mobility company Aidea previously introduced the commercial-focused AA-Cargo three-wheeled scooter to cater to last-mile delivery services. While the three-wheeler continues to see success particularly in the food service industry, Aidea has branched out to a wider user base by taking the AA-Cargo platform and transforming it into a practical two-wheeled scooter.
Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV
If you want a powerful and efficient hybrid full-frame SUV that hails from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2023 Ford F-150: Pickup Truck Showdown!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2023 Ford F-150 comparison to help you decide which pickup truck is a better choice for you. The post 2023 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2023 Ford F-150: Pickup Truck Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
What Midsize Truck Has the Best Gas Mileage?
The choice can be difficult when trying to find a midsize truck, especially a truck with the best gas mileage. The post What Midsize Truck Has the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
3 SUVs for 2023 With Easy-to-Use Infotainment Systems
The best SUVs with easy-to-use infotainment systems are the 2023 Lincoln Navigator, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas. The post 3 SUVs for 2023 With Easy-to-Use Infotainment Systems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
