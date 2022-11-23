The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.

