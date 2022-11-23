Read full article on original website
Five Cambridge seniors named to First Team in Buckeye 8 Football Awards
Cambridge High put together a successful gridiron season, finishing with an 8-4 mark and another trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association's postseason playoffs. The Bobcats also claimed the runner-up spot in the Buckeye 8 Athletic Conference following a tough 30-21 loss to St. Clairsville in the league championship game. ...
No. 9 Arkansas to face pesky defense in Troy
No. 9 Arkansas will look to maintain its momentum coming off its first victory over a ranked team this season
Joel Klatt releases his new college football top teams rankings
On a day that saw four teams in the top 10 fall and plenty of drama and excitement, we’re left to shake out what’s going to happen in regards to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the postseason of the greatest sport on the earth. Can...
NYSPHSAA semifinals: Newburgh tops CBA, reaches Class AA state final
MIDDLETOWN - Of course, the Newburgh players and their fans wanted this moment badly, but they immediately were turned away. Facing an unwavering unit, the football team was stopped in its tracks. "Oh, man," senior Deondre Johnson said with an exasperated sigh. "That was upsetting. It would've been amazing if we could've gotten to do that." ...
Sources: Arizona State to hire Oregon's Kenny Dillingham
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is on his way to Arizona to accept the job as Arizona State's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
