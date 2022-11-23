Read full article on original website
29 Palms Art Gallery December intake and Reception
The 29 Palms Art Gallery is accepting art for their member show that runs the entire month of December. The reception will be on Saturday, Dec 3rd from 4 to 6pm. Each member is allowed up to 36” of linear space in the members room to display their artwork – the fee is $20 for a regular membership or $14 for seniors – plus a 4-hour volunteer session in the gallery or gift shop. To save time at intake, visit their website to print your art tags and pay fees in advance.
Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway
Some residents in Cathedral city are starting to pull out their holiday decorations. Now that Thanksgiving is over, some Cathedral City Residents are preparing to decorate their homes with elaborate Christmas designs. "It is more of a Grassroots effort," said Cara Van Dijk. Residents in the area are not required to decorate or pay dues.
CHiPS for KIDS Toy Drive – Donation Drop off and info
The California Highway Patrol has kicked off their annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive – the CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Morongo Basin and you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Walgreen in Yucca Valley or at the Morongo Basin CHP office in Joshua Tree.
29 Palms Art Gallery ‘Desert Crawl’ Reception 12/3
The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an art reception on Saturday, December 3. The gallery will be open all day, with a reception on the gallery patio from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. Featured in the West Wing is artwork by Sonja Krastman of Joshua Tree. She is a mixed media and encaustic artist and her show, “Desert Crawl”, intends to take the viewer on a journey to experience the luminosity, mystery, details and constant disruptions found in the desert terrain.
Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians to Host 39th Annual Powwow in Indio
(CNS) – The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their 39th annual Powwow at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio starting Friday. The three-day event, with dance and drum competitions as well as other cultural activities, will take place at the resort’s Special Events Center, at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
Have retro gadgets? Hi-Desert Nature Museum wants to borrow them
A new community-curated exhibit called “Gadgets Galore! Transforming the American Household” is collecting vintage everyday objects for its new 2023 exhibit at the Hi Desert Nature Museum in Yucca Valley. Gadgets Galore! Will uncover the histories and mysteries surrounding once-state of the art inventions like the rotary telephone or record player – and its seeking community submissions for pre-1990 gadgets.
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds.
29 Palms Community Center closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving (11/24-11/25)
The Twentynine Palms Parks & Recreation Department announced they will be closing the Twentynine Palms Community Center tomorrow (November 24) and Friday (November 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Community Center located at 6547 Freedom Way, will re-open on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11AM. For the full program schedule,...
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
Indian Potrero Trail Ideal for Holiday Day Hike
Indian Potrero Trail is best done October to April to avoid summer heat. Hikers can explore the desert canyons in the Palm Springs foothills on the Indian Potrero Trail. The 8.5-mile round trip hike gains 950 feet elevation when combine with segments of the Palm Canyon Trail. It’s best-done October to April to avoid the summer heat. Much of the hike is on the Agua Caliente Indians’ homeland.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal,
Missing Indio teen located safely
Update: The missing teen has been safely located and has been reunited with his family, police announced. Original Report: The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m.
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Keeping It Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto. It has been 44 years since Harvey Milk became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Milk was sworn...
Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence
At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
