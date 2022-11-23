Read full article on original website
WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames -- live results and analysis
Two WarGames matches highlight the final WWE major of the year. Follow live.
NJPW Crowds Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In 2023 After Two-Year Ban
NJPW’s audience will be able to cheer like normal fans once again…to a degree. New Japan Pro Wrestling, like other Japanese wrestling companies, reacted to the COVID pandemic in different ways. One of NJPW’s solutions was to outlaw any vocalizations during their shows. Because of that, fans...
Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared To Return
A former champion in AEW is ready to return to the company but creative plans for their return have so far fallen through according to a new report. The last time AEW fans saw Scorpio Sky in action was on the 6th of July edition of Dynamite where he lost the TNT Championship in a Street Fight to Wardlow. Since then Sky has been out of action while his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page has found a new home with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.
Updated Early Estimate On AEW Full Gear PPV Buys
An update has been provided on the number of pay-per-view buys for the AEW Full Gear event. AEW Full Gear took place last Saturday, November 19th from Newark, New Jersey. It was a newsworthy event that saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) win the AEW World Title for the first time thanks to William Regal turning on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by handing MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to knock Moxley out – while the referee wasn’t looking – and leave with the gold.
Ric Flair Scheduled For Royal Rumble & Raw’s 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looks set to make a shocking comeback to the company, saying that he will be at both the Royal Rumble and Raw’s 30th anniversary. WWE is apparently intent on adding some flair to the upcoming Royal Rumble and 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair stating that he’s been asked to attend both shows.
Kenny Omega Comments On His Go 2 Sleep
Kenny Omega has reached out to the originator of the Go 2 Sleep after he hit the move during his AEW Dynamite match – and it wasn’t CM Punk. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises “Very Valuable Asset” Braun Strowman
While not everyone has had good things to say recently about Braun Strowman, one WWE Hall of Famer sees him as a “very valuable asset.”. Kurt Angle squared off with Braun Strowman on a handful of occasions during his last run in WWE, including one memorable outing at TLC 2017 which saw Angle join The Shield for one night only.
Rhea Ripley On Bianca Belair Feud – “We Want To Be The Next Stone Cold And The Rock”
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have big goals for their WWE careers with Ripley saying they want to create a rivalry that’s similar to two of pro wrestling’s biggest stars of all time. As the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers and done so...
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
Bryan Danielson Discusses What Was Scary About Joining AEW
Bryan Danielson has shared what was scary about joining AEW when he started with the company in 2021. Over the last 20 years, Bryan Danielson has established himself as one of the best pro wrestlers on the plan. From his indies to ROH in the 2000s to his WWE run from 2010 to 2021 and now in AEW, Danielson is known for having good matches with anybody. In addition to that, he is able to play off the crowd really well whether he is a babyface like when he headlined WrestleMania 30 or a heel during his last WWE Title reign in 2019 as Daniel Bryan.
Major Update On Randy Orton’s Recent Back Surgery, No Timetable For Return
There is an unfortunate update with regard to the back injury that Randy Orton is dealing with and the uncertain future of the WWE legend. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
Ex-WWE Referee Criticises The Elite’s Jabs At CM Punk
A former WWE referee has taken issue with The Elite’s actions on Dynamite, saying fans were left talking about the wrong thing after their match. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
Bryan Danielson Set For Highly Anticipated First Time Ever Match
Bryan Danielson will have his hands full on the 30th of November edition of Dynamite as he faces an AEW star for the very first time. The American Dragon was clearly distressed on the 23rd of November edition of Dynamite in Chicago as he had to beg his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley not to attack his mentor William Regal following Regal’s betrayal of Moxley at Full Gear.
Eric Bischoff Addresses MJF’s Potential As An Actor, How It Relates To John Cena
The AEW World Champion MJF has a bright future when it comes to acting, according to Eric Bischoff. During his AEW career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has shown that he’s willing to say or do anything to get under the skin of his opponent or to win a match. He showed it at Full Gear last Saturday when William Regal slid MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to punch Jon Moxley (without the referee seeing it) and pin Moxley to become the youngest AEW World Champion at just 26 years of age.
Saraya Names Moves She Doesn’t Want To Take During Wrestling Matches
Don’t expect to see Saraya take every move imaginable in her future matches. Saraya – the former Paige – was sidelined for five years due to multiple neck injuries. She was cleared very recently after an extensive medical review and won her return match against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022.
Earl Hebner Believes These Referees Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner has named seven of his fellow in-ring officials that he believes should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Hall of Fame is a celebration of the very best that the wrestling world has had to offer. Beginning in 1993 with the sole induction of Andre The Giant, the Hall of Fame has grown to incorporate almost all of the top stars from days gone by with a Legacy wing and a polarising Celebrity wing added to extend its reach.
Booker T Explains His Commentary Style On NXT
Booker T has given an explanation for his unique commentary style when he’s on television Tuesday nights talking about WWE’s NXT brand. During his wrestling career that earned him two WWE Hall of Fame rings as a six-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion with brother Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, Booker T saw it all in pro wrestling and faced off against some of the best wrestlers of all.
NJPW Announce Wrestle Kingdom Night 2
NJPW has announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023 will have a second night of action, seventeen days after the Tokyo Dome show. In 2021 New Japan Pro Wrestling presented a monumental three-night Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza with the third night of action taking place in the Yokohama Arena as the best of NJPW faced off with the stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH.
