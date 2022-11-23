Plainfield man charged with infant assault

Plainfield, Conn(WTIC Radio) -A Plainfield man faces charges for allegedly assaulting a five-month old in August, police said.

Police said the investigation began after they received a report fro the Department of Children and Families after the toddler was admitted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center suffering severe injuries.

After police interviewed the involved parties, they applied for an arrest warrant for Sean Holmes, 38.

He was taken into custody last night at his residence after resisting arrest.

He appears in State Superior Court in Danielson today, charged with first degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.