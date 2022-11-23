Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Alabama?
Believe it or not, we spend way more time in our vehicles than we'd want to believe. People Have Surprisingly Deep Connections With Their Cars. Have you or someone you know ever given a vehicle a pet name?. There are actually people with vehicles who consider their cars their legit...
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been driving long enough in Texas, chances are you have seen this happen. Someone is tailgating (driving too close to the rear end of) another driver, and the person in front performs a brake check (abruptly stomping on their vehicle’s brakes while another vehicle is following close behind). What typically happens next is everyone behind the brake checker hits their brakes as soon as they can, and in some cases, a crash is the end result.
The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!
I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.
Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights?
Owners have been complaining for years. Now the NHTSA finally weighed in on this supposed engine issue. The post Does Ford’s 3.5-Liter EcoBoost Misfire and Cause Check Engine Lights? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Flying Magazine
Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety
Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
Tree Hugger
E-Mobility Goes 'Vroom' With Eric Buell's FUELL Fllow Electric Motorcycle
A few years ago, we featured a very nice e-bike designed by legendary motorcycle designer Erik Buell, standing beside what looked like a very interesting motorcycle. Back in April 2019, Buell was working on the design of that big motorcycle, only for the pandemic to hit. Buell explained in a...
What Midsize Truck Has the Best Gas Mileage?
The choice can be difficult when trying to find a midsize truck, especially a truck with the best gas mileage. The post What Midsize Truck Has the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Judge orders halt to work on teardown of Interstate 81 through Syracuse
The demolition of the Interstate 81 viaduct that slices through Syracuse, New York, that was set to start soon has been put on hold through a court order. New York state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri, sitting in Onondaga County where Syracuse is located, earlier this month granted the request for an injunction sought by a relatively new group called Renew 81 for All. The suit was filed in late September against the New York State Department of Transportation and several of its leading officials.
Would You Pay $80,000 for a 2023 Honda Civic Type R?
The marked-up prices for the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R are insane. Check out this quote for $80,000. The post Would You Pay $80,000 for a 2023 Honda Civic Type R? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck?
Ford, Chevy and GMC are going after Tacoma buyers in 2023. Can the seven-year-old Tacoma compete with the newer trucks? The post Is the Toyota Tacoma Still a Good Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There are 4 Reasons to Skip the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 According to Cars.com
The Genesis Electrified G80 just made its debut for the 2023 model year. Cars.com gave its take on the new Genesis EV, including four reasons to skip on buying the new model. The post There are 4 Reasons to Skip the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Are Cars With a Black Color Warmer in the Winter?
During the winter, do black or other dark-colored cars provide more warmth than light-colored ones? Read more to see if the color makes a difference in temperature. The post Are Cars With a Black Color Warmer in the Winter? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2024 Honda Prologue Could Exceed Expectations Based on New GM EVs
The 2024 Honda Prologue is coming to shake up its segment. Here's why it could exceed expectations. The post The 2024 Honda Prologue Could Exceed Expectations Based on New GM EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
natureworldnews.com
Worst Climate Polluters in US Named in 2021 EPA Report
The worst US climate polluters are revealed in a report by the EPA from 2021. According to new data just released by the US Environmental Protection Agency, major industrial sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the US increased by 4.1% in 2021. The increase comes at a time when it...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge a Tesla on a Road Trip?
The cost to charge a tesla on a road trip depends on which Tesla you have, what kind of charging you do, and what time you charge. The post How Much Does It Cost To Charge a Tesla on a Road Trip? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV
If you want a powerful and efficient hybrid full-frame SUV that hails from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 American Automaker Builds a Hybrid SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
The 4 Automakers With the Best Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at what Forward Collision Warning is and does, and which four automakers have the best FCW safety system, according to Consumer Reports. The post The 4 Automakers With the Best Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
