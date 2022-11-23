White House condemns violence in Jerusalem after blasts kill 1, injure 18

The White House condemned violence that happened in Jerusalem after two explosions killed a teenager and injured at least 18 others in a suspected attack on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Biden administration condemns the attack and the United States has offered “all appropriate assistance” to the government of Israel as it investigates and works to bring those responsible to justice.

“We mourn the reported loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” she said. “The United States stands with the Government and people of Israel. As President Biden emphasized during his visit to Israel in July, our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and unbreakable.”

The deceased victim has been identified as Aryeh Shechopek, an Israeli Canadian teenager who was traveling to a Jewish seminary. The first explosion was by a busy bus stop near the edge of Jerusalem, while the second one happened about a half hour later in a settlement north of Jerusalem, Ramot.

Police have said that at least three others were seriously injured.

Palestinian militants stormed a hospital in the West Bank and carried out an Israeli citizen seeking treatment following a car accident hours before the blasts, according to the man’s father.

Tensions have been increasing between Israelis and Palestinians in recent months. A series of attacks from Palestinians killed 19 Israelis in the spring, and Israel responded with nightly raids in the West Bank.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have increased in recent weeks.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid promised to find those responsible for the explosions. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the process of forming a governing coalition to return as Israel’s leader, which is expected to shift Israel’s government significantly to the right and implement a more hard-line approach toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

