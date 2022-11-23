Read full article on original website
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Man Killed In Three Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash closes multiple northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash. The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed. The crash...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting
LITCHFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers located...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin man dies in Jersey County accident Monday
A Macoupin man died Monday afternoon around 2:43 p.m. following a two-vehicle accident that happened on Oak Rest Road near Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County, according to Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police said Wayne Moore, 60 of Piasa, was driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger on Oak Rest Road...
edglentoday.com
Enrollment Now Open for Spring Session of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is relaunching its Citizens Police Academy to provide participants with a hands-on opportunity to experience and learn about law enforcement. The academy will be offered over 10 weekly sessions to be held from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning January 17, 2023. “One of...
1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
