Atlanta, GA

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings.

Preview

Every NBA player circles some games on their schedule. Tonight's matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks has been highlighted by Kevin Huerter since the schedules were released in August.

Since Huerter's shocking trade to Sacramento, the 25-year-old has taken his game to new heights. Huerter is averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game on a blistering 50% three-point percentage.

Tonight Huerter and the Kings return to Atlanta riding a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Atlanta has split their last eight games thanks to their lack of outside shooting. No team in the league has made fewer three-pointers than Atlanta.

The silver lining is the situation is not permanent for Atlanta. Eventually, Trae Young will return to form, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will overcome his lengthy injury recovery. Not all games carry the same weight, but tonight's matchup in State Farm Arena is important to a lot of people.

Injury Report

Sacramento does not have an official injury report out yet, since they played last night.

Atlanta's injury report lists De'Andre Hunter (non-Covid illness) as probable and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-5.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 240.5

Money Line: Hawks (-225) Kings (+188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Sacramento Kings will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

