ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridaescape.com

4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida

If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

New life comes to old breakfast diner

MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Celebration family honors son's memory by promoting organ donation

CELEBRATION, Fla. - A Celebration family who lost their son made the heart wrenching decision to donate his organs one year ago. Now their mission is to spread the gift of life that can come from organ donations with others. "He was fun," Dylan Rowe’s mother Tammy Lee said. "He...
CELEBRATION, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
DogTime

Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home

It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

The Story and History of Disney Springs

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition

Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
veronews.com

Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’

Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy