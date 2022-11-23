Read full article on original website
floridaescape.com
4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida
If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
WESH
Volunteers put together big Thanksgiving meal for those in need in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — For many of us today is all about family time and food. But for some, putting together a big Thanksgiving meal, well, is just not possible. That’s where the Central Brevard Sharing Center in Cocoa is stepping in. It’s stacked with donated food and volunteers...
mynews13.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
WESH
Dance students from Melbourne to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two Melbourne High School dancers will be center stage as they perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday. Laila Bryant and Kaylee Henderson are delighted to be in New York City, but they are still Florida at heart. The two had just finished their...
fox35orlando.com
Celebration family honors son's memory by promoting organ donation
CELEBRATION, Fla. - A Celebration family who lost their son made the heart wrenching decision to donate his organs one year ago. Now their mission is to spread the gift of life that can come from organ donations with others. "He was fun," Dylan Rowe’s mother Tammy Lee said. "He...
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Up Family's Driveway with a 'Wink' on Her Face and Asks to Be Let in
A kitten ran up a family's driveway with a "wink" on her face, and asked to be let in. In early November, a Good Samaritan from Orlando, FL was stunned to find a little kitten running up her driveway, meowing for attention. When the kitten got closer, she noticed that...
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
veronews.com
Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition
Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
veronews.com
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’
Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
