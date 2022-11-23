Read full article on original website
NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?
These five mid-cap stocks have defied the broader market trend and more than doubled their investors’ investments in 2022. Persistently high inflation, the Fed’s hawkish stance to bring inflation down, and an uncertain economic trajectory made investing in equities unattractive. Nevertheless, several stocks defied the general market trend and delivered stellar returns in 2022. Against this background, let’s zoom in on five mid-cap stocks (market cap of $2-$10 billion) that have more than doubled this year.
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Although Israel is home to some of the world’s most advanced and innovative tech stocks, investors must also recognize economic realities. With stability commanding a premium over outright growth, companies that provide both appear to be very interesting. Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently...
JPM, BAC, or WFC: Which Bank Stock Could Generate Better Returns?
Banks have been gaining from higher net interest income due to rising interest rates. That said, investors are concerned about the impact of a possible economic downturn on bad debts. Also, a continued rise in interest rates might affect the demand for loans. We will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three bank stocks amid these dynamics.
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
Should You Buy Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) Near All-Time Highs?
Shares of Metro, a Canadian grocery giant, have been bucking the trend this year, registering solid gains. However, it may not be wise to buy Metro stock near all-time highs for a couple of key reasons. Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, has enjoyed nice gains this...
Tech Slump Weighs on Naspers-Owned Prosus (PROSF)
The ongoing weakness in the tech sector took a toll on the profitability of Naspers-owned Prosus. The slump in tech weighed on the first-half performance of Prosus (GB:0A28)(PROSF), a leading investor in early-stage technology companies. Prosus, in which Naspers is a majority shareholder, saw the group’s trading profit decline by 37% in the first half of Fiscal 2023. Further, the company’s core headline earnings dropped by 60%.
Are You Aware of These Risks to Your Apple Stock?
Shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have dropped 17% so far this year and the company has been seeing a variety of challenges recently. Yesterday, Apple Cash faced issues with some users being unable to transfer funds. Foxconn, the company’s supplier in China, saw protests from workers yesterday. The protests were sparked by strict COVID-19 restrictions at its China plant and a delay in bonus payments.
Roblox Stock (NYSE:RBLX): A True Innovator at a Reasonable Price
Roblox stock is one of the fallen hyper-growth stocks that could be in a spot to recoup ground in the new year as underlying metrics remain robust. Though Wall Street has mixed views, Roblox’s impressive growth profile is worth looking into, even amid climbing losses. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)...
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
Feds Targeting Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Living Will
Regulators found Citigroup to be the only bank with shortcomings in its 2021 resolution plans. The company has to submit a plan addressing these issues by January 2023. A review of Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) resolution plans for 2021 identified some data-related shortcomings. As a result, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have asked the company to present a plan addressing these issues by January 31, 2023.
Meta vs. Block: 2 Tumbling Tech Titans Pivoting Hard
Meta and Block stocks have been tumbling non-stop as of late. With strategic pivots and big name changes in the books, both firms are doing what it takes to keep the growth alive amid rising macro and industry headwinds. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see where...
