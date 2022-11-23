Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown
When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
sfstandard.com
Shooting Up, Catcalling and ‘Dealers’: Downtown SF Station Sparks Safety Fears
San Francisco law students say they fear exiting the Civic Center BART station due to catcalling, open-air drug use and dealing. The U.N. Plaza area around the station is notorious for drug use and is just one block away from UC Hastings law school. Several female students told The Standard...
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
sfstandard.com
Muni Bus Hijacked in the Mission, Hits 10 Vehicles on Joyride Through the City
A man was arrested Friday night after police said he hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco’s Mission District. The suspect, whose identity had not been released as of Friday night, took the bus by force, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m....
sfstandard.com
SF Sheriff’s Office Pokes Holes in Claims That Sunless Jail Harms Inmates
The city is contesting claims that a lack of sunshine in one of San Francisco’s jails is taking a mental and physical toll on inmates—with one saying the lightless conditions made his skin “translucent.”. In new filings in the federal case, attorneys for the city say there’s...
sfstandard.com
SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip
Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
sfstandard.com
Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend
Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
sfstandard.com
The Standard’s Guide to Bay Area Holiday Pop-Up Shops
The holidays are upon us, marking a season of spending sprees—for our loved ones, of course. Sure, you could buy online and risk losing your bounty to porch pirates. Or, you could trade a little convenience for the adventure of exploring what local businesses have to offer with our guide to holiday pop-up shops around the Bay Area.
sfstandard.com
Celebrities From Cult TV Shows and Comic Books To Appear at Fan Expo SF
Nerds and pop culture vultures from all corners of the fanverse will descend on San Francisco this weekend, as Fan Expo comes to the Moscone Center West over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Comic-Con-esque event includes appearances from Hellboy’s Ron Perlman, the stars of Smallville and the buddy comedy duo of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith—better known as “Jay and Silent Bob.”
sfstandard.com
Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot
Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
sfstandard.com
Lincoln Defense Scores Three Times in Turkey Day Romp
Xavier Solares returned two interceptions for touchdowns, etching both himself and his head coach into the record books as the Lincoln Mustangs dominated Balboa in the second half for a 44-7 victory in the 98th Turkey Day Game. Solares’ show-stealing performance headlined the Mustangs’ 13th Turkey Day Game title, and...
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Gets Second Shot at Bellarmine in Section Championship
Aside from the venue, don’t expect Saturday’s rematch between the St. Ignatius Wildcats and Bellarmine Bells to look anything like the first time the teams met. The Central Coast Section (CCS) Division II Championship Game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at San Jose City College, which is technically a neutral site but serves as Bellarmine’s home field.
sfstandard.com
New-Look Lowell Beats Stuart Hall To Open Season
Say hello to the high-flying, run-and-gunning, full-court pressing Lowell Cardinals. OK, perhaps that’s a bit of a stretch. But Lowell did push the pace on a few occasions on Wednesday in a season-opening 54-39 victory over Stuart Hall, deviating from the program’s penchant to run the shot clock down to the final seconds and slowing games to a crawl.
Comments / 0