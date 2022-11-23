ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin

The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events

The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE

