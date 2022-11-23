Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wisconsin Hunters Bag Jaw-Dropping Amount of Deer on Opening Weekend
During opening weekend, Wisconsin deer hunters tagged an incredible amount of deer compared to last year. According to reports, hunters in the state harvested 15.1% more deer during the opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 than in 2021. Recently released preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources revealed...
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
Wisconsin drops in national hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s hospital safety standings with The Leapfrog Group dropped from 40th to 41st in the country over this past year. The portion of Wisconsin hospitals that received an “A” grade decreased from 16.9% in spring 2022 to 11.9% in fall 2022. The...
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events
The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
