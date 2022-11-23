Read full article on original website
Related
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 28, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 4. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways stopped at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will not...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
Missouri armadillo populations pop, here are some theories why
Armadillos are becoming a staple in Missouri as populations migrate to northern habitats.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
How Missouri Prosecutors Get Away with Striking Black Jurors
It's illegal to eliminate a juror on the basis of race. But in practice, it's all too common
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Ultimate Metallica
781
Followers
480
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0