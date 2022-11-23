Read full article on original website
Related
A former hoarding technician shares 6 of her favorite cleaning hacks for a spotless home
Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician with Spaulding Decon, shared her go-to tips for cleaning the largest — and grossest — messes.
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
Christmas tree paper cup craft for preschoolers
Inside: Christmas Tree Paper Cup Craft for Preschoolers Learn how to make a perfect for the season adorable little Christmas Tree craft out of things you have around the house right now.
Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds
A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
Coach Outlet Black Friday: Get the Iconic $428 Kleo Bag for $128 & More Purses & Accessories for 95% Off
This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. The items featured were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve officially entered a new season (and a new year!), it’s high time to start looking for the new nail inspiration that will carry us through to spring. Even though we’ll likely spend a good portion of the winter with our hands tucked into gloves and pockets, we also know that nothing raises our spirits quite like a fresh mani. And during the dark winter months, we’ll take all the TLC we get.
Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap
This stuff is like the ultimate cleaning silver bullet
bravotv.com
Take a Look at How Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Christmas 2022
The Real Housewives of New York City alum is turning her home into the ultimate Christmas village. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And you better believe Bethenny Frankel is going big when it comes to her holiday decor. Over the years, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of New York City alum transform her homes into winter wonderlands, incorporating pieces like life-size nutcrackers and gigantic inflatables.
wtaj.com
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
wdfxfox34.com
What Teeth Whitening Options Are Best?
Originally Posted On: https://www.northorangefamilydentistry.com/resources/what-teeth-whitening-options-are-best. 78% of people in the United States aren’t happy with their teeth and one of the most common reasons for that has to do with discolored or stained teeth. Fortunately, fixing discolored teeth isn’t an issue and dentists can help. You can either decide to whiten your teeth professionally by seeking the services of your dentist in Delaware, Ohio, or you can decide to whiten your teeth at home.
Watch Woman Make Gorgeous Faux Fireplace Out of Boxes to Hang Her Stockings On
No fire required for this cozy setup.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Engadget
The best gifts for people who work from home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
Popculture
Black Friday Shopping: Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022
While Thanksgiving isn't quite over yet, millions around the world are scurrying trying to figure out the perfect gift to buy their loved ones for Christmas. Every year, it seems there are new gadgets, trendy clothes, food, wine, and experiences that are unveiled right in time for the holidays. But each year, especially as we age, it gets more difficult to try and find gifts of meaning, or simple things that'll make your loved ones smile.
In Style
The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off
It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — are on sale for up to 76 percent off today in select styles and sizes.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Festive Farmhouse
When you think of a home that's ready for holiday entertaining, what comes to mind? Space for guests, a big kitchen island for gathering around relaxed meals, and probably a dining room. This plan from Houseplans.com has all of that, plus tons of storage. The exterior shows off modern farmhouse...
purewander.com
The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home
It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
Women's Health
Did this celeb-approved product actually waterproof my frizzy hair?
My hair is best compared to a three-year-old – sometimes it happily cooperates and I’m treated to ‘good hair days’, while on other occasions it throws a major tantrum and refuses to do anything I ask of it. As well as its toddler tendencies, whenever the forecast is predicting rain or humidity, my fine hair gives me the middle finger and prepares to take frizz to a whole new level. So, when I discovered this anti-frizz product that claims to ‘waterproof’ your hair, I just had to get my hands on it. Of course, the product I’m talking about is the Color Wow Dream Coat.
Comments / 0