Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds

A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
cohaitungchi.com

Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More

Now that we’ve officially entered a new season (and a new year!), it’s high time to start looking for the new nail inspiration that will carry us through to spring. Even though we’ll likely spend a good portion of the winter with our hands tucked into gloves and pockets, we also know that nothing raises our spirits quite like a fresh mani. And during the dark winter months, we’ll take all the TLC we get.
bravotv.com

Take a Look at How Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Christmas 2022

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is turning her home into the ultimate Christmas village. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And you better believe Bethenny Frankel is going big when it comes to her holiday decor. Over the years, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of New York City alum transform her homes into winter wonderlands, incorporating pieces like life-size nutcrackers and gigantic inflatables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtaj.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
wdfxfox34.com

What Teeth Whitening Options Are Best?

Originally Posted On: https://www.northorangefamilydentistry.com/resources/what-teeth-whitening-options-are-best. 78% of people in the United States aren’t happy with their teeth and one of the most common reasons for that has to do with discolored or stained teeth. Fortunately, fixing discolored teeth isn’t an issue and dentists can help. You can either decide to whiten your teeth professionally by seeking the services of your dentist in Delaware, Ohio, or you can decide to whiten your teeth at home.
DELAWARE, OH
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

The best gifts for people who work from home

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
Popculture

Black Friday Shopping: Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022

While Thanksgiving isn't quite over yet, millions around the world are scurrying trying to figure out the perfect gift to buy their loved ones for Christmas. Every year, it seems there are new gadgets, trendy clothes, food, wine, and experiences that are unveiled right in time for the holidays. But each year, especially as we age, it gets more difficult to try and find gifts of meaning, or simple things that'll make your loved ones smile.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Style

The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off

It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — are on sale for up to 76 percent off today in select styles and sizes.
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Festive Farmhouse

When you think of a home that's ready for holiday entertaining, what comes to mind? Space for guests, a big kitchen island for gathering around relaxed meals, and probably a dining room. This plan from Houseplans.com has all of that, plus tons of storage. The exterior shows off modern farmhouse...
purewander.com

The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home

It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Women's Health

Did this celeb-approved product actually waterproof my frizzy hair?

My hair is best compared to a three-year-old – sometimes it happily cooperates and I’m treated to ‘good hair days’, while on other occasions it throws a major tantrum and refuses to do anything I ask of it. As well as its toddler tendencies, whenever the forecast is predicting rain or humidity, my fine hair gives me the middle finger and prepares to take frizz to a whole new level. So, when I discovered this anti-frizz product that claims to ‘waterproof’ your hair, I just had to get my hands on it. Of course, the product I’m talking about is the Color Wow Dream Coat.

