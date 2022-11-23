Read full article on original website
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Johnson picks deputy for secretary of state team
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time figure at the South Dakota Capitol will be part of Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson’s new administration. Johnson announced Wednesday that Thomas Deadrick will be her deputy. Deadrick, a lawyer, spent the past four years as an assistant attorney general for the...
gowatertown.net
Flags will be at half staff for South Dakota’s only female Speaker of the House
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 10th, in honor of former state Representative and Bryant native Debra Anderson, who died November 10th at her home in Washington D.C. Anderson served in the South...
kscj.com
NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Medical Marijuana Patients Won’t Be Denied Hunting Licenses, Official Says
“If they just simply have a medical marijuana card, one, we wouldn’t check that, but two, it wouldn’t prevent them from getting a license.”. Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on...
Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage
South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing shortage is years in the […] The post Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
dakotafreepress.com
Fitzgerald Apparently Hard on Child Rapists in Closing Arguments
I was looking up the Hankins rape case because an eager reader noted that part of convicted rapist Nathan David Hankins’s unsuccessful appeal of his conviction was his contention that the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. My correspondent says Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald prosecuted that case. That’s the same John Fitzgerald whom voters just elected to the Fourth Circuit bench.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
swineweb.com
Widow of Smithfield victim of COVID appeals for benefits
The widow of a Smithfield Foods’ employee who died of COVID-19 is appealing South Dakota’s decision to deny her worker’s compensation benefits related to his death. Lawyers for Karen Franken on Monday argued in a Minnehaha County courtroom that Craig Franken’s death on April 19, 2020, came about because of his work at Smithfield’s Sioux Falls, S.D. plant, the Argus Leader reported.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
South Dakota school gets $1.5M surprise donation
About 90 percent of students in the White River School District, a rural western SD school district, are Native
voiceofalexandria.com
KELOLAND TV
Missouri River bridge work OK’d, despite its high cost
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has begrudgingly accepted the only bid for a project on Interstate 90 that includes repairing more than 200 welds on the Missouri River bridge between Chamberlain and Oacoma. The reason for the commission’s reluctance? BX Civil & Construction Inc. offered...
kotatv.com
Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says they collected more than 13,000 pounds of pills in the five-state area that includes South Dakota. The collection was during the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this month. Across the country, the DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites.
