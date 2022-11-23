ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys 'Tie' Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFzVw_0jLQJPsr00

What does SI think of the Cowboys? Now 7-3, Dallas essentially earned "No. 1A'' status in Connor Orr's league rankings. To wit ...

FRISCO - What a difference a week makes - at least in the eyes of the national media's judgment of the Dallas Cowboys.

As of NFL Week 10, the Cowboys were a flop, dropping to 6-3 due to an OT loss at Green Bay. The NFC East standings told a certain story: The Cowboys weren't the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe they weren't even the New York Giants.

Upon further review ...

Dallas did score 28 points at Green Bay, and did hold a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter - things to build on? - and did seem to take their anger and disappointment out on the Vikings in Week 11 with a 40-3 drubbing that some here inside The Star (including team owner Jerry Jones) are suggesting is the most "perfect'' game Dallas has played in the 33-year Jones era .

And what does SI think of the Cowboys? Now 7-3, Dallas essentially earned "No. 1A'' status in Connor Orr's league rankings. To wit ...

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8–2)

Writes Orr: " I debated putting both the Cowboys and the Bills at No. 1 ... Right now, the Chiefs are ahead of both Dallas and Buffalo because they have completely overcome their weaknesses. ... There is no way to defend this team; there is only acceptance of what is.''

2. Dallas Cowboys (7–3)

Orr: "The Cowboys ... are healthy, deep with playmaking talent and can score against any opponent. If we’re looking seriously at deep playoff run potential, Dallas has all the necessary components (run game, quarterback efficiency, pass rush stars and an aggressive, shape-shifting secondary) to succeed.''

3. Buffalo Bills (7–3)

Orr: "I moved the Bills down on the list due, in part, to Josh Allen not looking quite right, and, in part, to the secondary falling to No. 23 in dropback success rate. ... they did look situationally sloppy.''

4. Philadelphia Eagles (9–1)

Orr: "The Eagles are going through their difficult period right now. They are regressing to the mean in terms of turnover margin, which narrows the ability of Jalen Hurts to make mistakes and correct them over the course of a game. I placed them fourth at the moment as I wait to see how their new run-stopping pieces will blend in, and whether they can run an effective RPO-based offense when their lead backs are plodding at 3.5 yards per carry.''

So ... the Cowboys are suddenly better than the Eagles? OK! As always, while we appreciate the keen analysis of Orr and company, we tend to lean to the standings - where the Cowboys have some catching-up to do to get to Philly's level.

Comments / 102

SLiM
3d ago

As a cowboys fan I love cowboys haters because yall are quick to jump on the cowboys thread and spend a couple minutes out of the day arguing about the cowboys meanwhile you could be doing something productive instead you're thinking about my cowboys. No other sports franchise can do that like the cowboys; therefore, we are definitely America's team. Possibly the world's team.. Go down to Chile South America, bet you find a cowboy's hat.

Reply(6)
12
MoonShiner
3d ago

Cowboys beat both super bowl teams, the giants, commanders, 8-1 Vikings, and 2 non winning teams! Lost to Philly, Green Bay which Rodgers always owned them, and Tampa! Obviously Dallas don’t belong at 1 or 1a! I’m a fan and I’m objective! They’re easily 2 In the nfc and I’ll give them 5 in the league! Objectively as a cowboys fan, it’s KC, Philly, buffalo, Miami, Dallas and then the 49ers. Dallas and San Fran are both worthy of that 5 spot at this point!

Reply(3)
6
Rodney Michael Downey
3d ago

You know this could be the year Cowboy fans because you can see all the haters are out and about bahahahaha

Reply(4)
10
 

Comments / 0

