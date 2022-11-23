ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sword and Shield's taxi Pokemon was bullied out of a job in Scarlet and Violet

By Hirun Cryer
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explain why a feature from Sword and Shield has changed in two Pokedex entries, and it's rather unfortunate.

As a user of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit discovered, there's a reason Corviknight isn't a flying taxi anymore. It turns out newcomer Tinkaton is fond of battering Corviknight out of the sky with projectiles, meaning the Flying-Type Pokemon is now officially out of a job.

If you cast your mind back to Pokemon Sword and Shield , you might remember Corviknight was once a proud, employed bird. The creature would taxi the player character between landmarks and cities alike, ferrying us on our merry way without a thought of being knocked out of the sky by a missile.

Now, though, in Scarlet and Violet, that's all changed. The two Pokedex entries above don't detail why Tinkaton has a brutal grudge to bear against Corviknight, but we know the latter is so scared of flying high up into the sky and dropping passengers when attacked that it's out of a job.

But don't forget, flying taxis remain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the wake of Corviknight's departure, they're instead operated by Squawkabilly, which means Tinkaton has an axe to grind with Corviknight in particular, not just any flying Pokemon. We'd like to know a little more about this tough rivalry at some point, please, Game Freak.

Head over to our extensive guide on how to unlock Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon abilities for info on surfing, flying, and much more.

