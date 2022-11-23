Wilko Johnson, Ilyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dies at 75

Wilko Johnson , an English guitarist and singer for the band Dr. Feelgood who also played the executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on HBO’s “ Game of Thrones ,” died on Monday. He was 75.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” his official Twitter account posted on Wednesday.