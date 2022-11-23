ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilko Johnson, Ilyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dies at 75

By Jordan Moreau
 3 days ago

Wilko Johnson , an English guitarist and singer for the band Dr. Feelgood who also played the executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on HBO’s “ Game of Thrones ,” died on Monday. He was 75.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” his official Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

Related
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 9, of “The Masked Singer,” “Fright Night,” which aired Nov. 23 on Fox. Perhaps “The Masked Singer” judges are finally figuring out that this year’s episodic themes frequently reference the week’s new disguised celebrity contestants. This Wednesday’s episode was dubbed “Fright Night,” so who ya gonna call? “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker, Jr., of course. And who might also lurk on stage? “Exorcist” star Linda Blair. That’s right, for the episode’s reveals, Parker, Jr., and Blair were the next stars to be unmasked. Blair, as the Scarecrow, stunned host...
Tom Petty Bandmate and Producer Look Back at a Unique Concert Run That Makes ‘Live at the Fillmore’ One of Rock’s Best Live Albums

If you want to say that Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Live at The Fillmore (1997)” is one of the best live rock albums ever, you could also say that it’s cheating a bit to get there: It’s four hours long, at least in its deluxe version, so there’s a matter of dealing in volume as well as quality. In this instance, though, it doesn’t arrive at its merits without all that length. The longer version of the set includes a huge, unprecedented amount of outside song picks that Petty and company dug into over a historic month-long, 20-gig residency...
Jeremy Chua, Lavender Chang, John Clang Reteam on Singapore Documentary ‘Absent Smile’

Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and filmmakers John Clang and Lavender Chang are reuniting after “A Love Unknown” (2020), which Clang directed and Chang shot. This time around, they have teamed for “Absent Smile,” co-directed by Chang and Clang, which is world premiering at the Singapore International Film Festival. Clang is based in New York and visits his parents in Singapore intermittently. “Absent Smile” is a document of Clang’s parents and their mixed feelings of longing yet support for their son, using the format of family portraiture augmented with digital means. “Aging and separation are common occurrences that many are going...
Gabrielle Union on Finally Getting Oscar Buzz for ‘The Inspection’: ‘I Believe I Found My Superhero Origin Story’

Gabrielle Union is receiving the best reviews of her career in A24’s “The Inspection” — showing it’s never too late to make your mark on Hollywood. “I thought it was late for me,” she tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I’m being treated like the ingenue I probably should have been treated as after ‘Bad Boys 2.’ Your strength, power, ability, and beauty, it doesn’t diminish with age, it shifts. As long as you’re not fighting the shift, it can be a beautiful second, third, fourth, or fifth chapter. My grandmother lived to be 110 and was on [Phil] ‘Donahue.’ I’m...
Mick Jagger’s Desire to Play Alex in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Shared by Malcolm McDowell at Beatles Vs. Stones Extravaganza in Turin

The Torino Film Festival, under the direction of Steve Della Casa, launched its 40th edition on Friday evening at the sumptuous Teatro Regio not with a film screening, but with an evening devoted to music. To evoke the links between cinema and music, a talk took place around the theme of the Beatles versus the Rolling Stones, and the bands’ love of cinema, which led them to work with Jean-Luc Godard and Martin Scorsese, among others. Guest of honor Malcolm McDowell, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of “A Clockwork Orange’s” release, spoke about how Mick Jagger wanted to star in...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Loses Creator Diane Ademu-John as Co-Showrunner

As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series. According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts,...
Antonio Banderas Believes Tom Holland Could Lead ‘Zorro’ Reboot: ‘I Would Give the Torch’

Antonio Banderas has expressed renewed interest in returning for another “Zorro” film. Speaking with Comicbook.com, the actor shared that he’d be open to helping another hero take on the mantle. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas said when asked about returning for a potential follow-up. “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.” Who should the torch go to in Banderas’ opinion? He put his vote down for Tom Holland, who he recently starred alongside in Sony’s “Uncharted,” based on the...
Record Store Day’s Most Wanted: Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, Doors Lead Black Friday Vinyl Exclusives

Over the past few years, “doorbusters” have become a thing of the past on Black Friday, as America has shifted back toward staggered online shopping and marked the day after Thanksgiving as a day to sleep in, again. Unless, that is, you are a fan of music on vinyl, in which case: no sleep till Brooklyn. There may or may not be tent cities popping up outside your nearest independent record shop, but rest (or don’t rest) assured that lines have formed nearly everywhere new records and cassettes and, God forbid, CDs are sold, queuing for the Black Friday adjunct...
‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Paulo Londra Drops Second Studio Album, ‘Back to the Game’

Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra has dropped his long-awaited (three years to be exact) album “Back to the Game.” Across the 16-song tracklist, the 24-year-old deftly fluctuates between sounds and styles like reggaeton, with Colombian titan Feid, and punk rock with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. Album opener “Chango” serves as the foundation for the collection and sees Londra demonstrating his flow while describing his fervent return to music and comparing himself to a lion loose from captivity. He also appears beside fellow Argentine rapper and freestyler LIT Killah, who on the song “Necio” introduces a rough-edged trap sound to the set. Timbaland...
Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again. Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.” “I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the...
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Review: Antonio Banderas’ Feline Hero Fights for His (Last) Life in Existential Sequel

More than a decade after “Shrek” prequel/spinoff “Puss in Boots,” the flamboyant feline is up to his old tricks — but has yet to meet the computer-animated ogre whose party he’s destined to crash in “Shrek 2.” As that series wore on, the “Shrek” franchise took on so many popular side characters that by the fourth outing, there was hardly room left to swing a cat. A knee-high hero who walks, talks and swashbuckles upright, Puss was one of the few tagalongs rich enough to warrant his own origin story. Now, director Joel Crawford (“The Croods: A New Age”) goes dark,...
‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Enid’s Colorful Sweaters and the Hitchcock Inspiration Behind Principal Weems

It’s no surprise that Wednesday Addams is a popular Halloween costume each year. The elements are simple: a black dress, a white collar, and two braided pigtails.  If anyone’s up to the daunting task of updating such an iconic character’s fashion, it’s Colleen Atwood. The Oscar-winning costume designer, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” pulled together a medley of creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all-together ooky ensembles for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”  “With Wednesday, we can nail the iconic look right away with a nod to the original pointed collar, little print dress...
Greta Gerwig Was ‘Terrified’ of Making ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘This Could Be a Career-Ender’

Aside from its star-studded cast, summer 2023 release date and some neon-hued paparazzi photos, we don’t know much about Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” movie. However, the director opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast, saying she was both “excited” and “terrified” upon embarking on the project. “It was terrifying,” Gerwig said. “There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?” Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach,...
‘The Distances’ Director Elena Trapé to Helm Coming Soon’s ‘Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elena Trapé, whose character-driven ensemble pieces “Blog” and “The Distances” marked her out as a talent to watch, is attached to direct “Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan,” (“Gwendolyne, Diario de Una Fan”), one of two series being brought onto the market at Ventana Sur’s Spanish Screenings by Barcelona-based Coming Soon Films. Screenplay for “Gewndlyne” is by Marta Buisán and Jordi Casado and Miguel Ibánez Monroy. Led by Marta Ramírez, post-production coordinator on J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Coming Soon, which already produced Trapé’s “The Distances,” is also introducing in Buenos Aires “The Summer of Dead Toys,” (“El verano de los juguetes muertos”), a...
