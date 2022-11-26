Black Friday Lego deals live: all the best discounts on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more

The Black Friday Lego deals are still coming in hot despite this late hour, so it's time to flex those bargain-hunting muscles once again. Or at least, it would be. To save you the bother, we'll be rounding up the very best offers right here throughout the sales event.

There are certainly enough to choose from. This year's Black Friday Lego deals include everything from Star Wars kits to Harry Potter advent calendars, and many of the best Lego sets have been dramatically slashed in cost. Actually, we've seen more than a few hit their lowest ever prices. That means there's no better time to be shopping for those little plastic bricks.

Basically, keep an eye on this page throughout the 2022 Black Friday Lego deals ; we'll be updating it regularly with the latest and most tempting discounts.

Let's get started, shall we?

Today's best Black Friday Lego deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday Lego deals in the UK

Hey everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Black Friday Lego deals 2022. We'll be walking you through the very best offers of the sale right here, and this page should automatically update whenever we share a new saving. The esteemed and eminently capable Molly, Fay, and Hope will be bringing you the internet's top Lego reductions today, so prepare yourself... and pray for your wallets, because there are some incredibly tempting price cuts available at the moment.

Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart

With December right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start picking up your advent calendars. For the yellow brick enthusiasts in your life, why not grab the Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar? This calendar comes with 24 surprises for the run-up to Christmas which includes 8 Lego Star Wars characters (including C-3PO, R2D2, a Gonk Droid, Darth Vader, and more) plus 16 mini-builds.

For UK Lego Star Wars fans, the same advent calendar is currently available for £24 at Argos - that's 20% less than its usual cost.

Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $28.79 at Walmart

From one Lego advent calendar to another. If you're less of a Star Wars fan and more of a Marvel enjoyer, there's still some great Black Friday Lego deals to be had. This Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar is almost half price off at Walmart and, just like the deal we previously shared, it comes with 24 surprises including 6 mini-figures (Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, and more) plus a tonne of other GOTG-themed mini builds and accessories.

Looking for this in the UK? It's down to £24 at Argos - saving you £6.

Lego buildable I am Groot | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Who doesn't want a buildable Groot? The even better question is who doesn't want a buildable Groot for 20% off? This happy little guy stands at 26 cm tall and comes with a cassette and a nameplate. This deal isn't just exclusive to the US either, as Amazon UK also has its own deal bringing Groot down from £44.99 to £35.99 - another 20% saving.



Lego Disney's Encanto The Madrigal House | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Still can't get Encanto out of your mind? Well, take that as an excuse to treat yourself to the Lego version of the magical Madrigal house from the film. This set is made up of 587 pieces and comes with two Lego mini-figures of Abuela, Mirabel, and a micro figure of Antonio. Not to mention a tiny capybara and butterfly Lego figure as well. This is the perfect starter set for the small Lego fans in your life.

UK Encanto fans can find a similar deal at Smyths Toys - £44.99 £39.99

Lego Flower Bouquet building set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Looking for a way to subtly incorporate Lego into your home decor? This beautiful flower bouquet made entirely of Lego is sure to do the trick. Perfect to help you practice mindfulness, this Lego build was inspired by the likes of roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and more. All you need to do now is build a brick vase to keep the flowers in! There's also Orchid , Bonsai , and Succulent versions available, also for 20% less this Black Friday.

There's also a similar deal for Amazon UK - £54.99 £40.99

Lego Hogwarts Express | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

In this iconic Lego recreation, you're not just getting the Hogwarts Express but also a segment of platform 9¾! It also comes with several Harry Potter-themed mini-figures (including Ron, Hermione, Remus, and more) and a removable side panel and roof so you can see exactly what's going on inside each carriage. The Hogwarts Express Lego set is currently its lowest price in 30 days, so it's well worth picking up this Black Friday!

UK muggles can get a slightly less generous deal at Very - £80 £74.99

Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone | $79.99 $69.89 at Amazon

You've heard of Super Mario Lego, now get ready for Sonic the Hedgehog Lego. Originally starting out on Lego's Ideas platform, this set would have been designed and pitched to the yellow brick company by a fan, so you know it's the real deal. Not only will you be able to recreate the iconic Green Hill Zone level from Sonic the Hedgehog, but you'll also be able to put the blue blur himself in it too - don't forget Dr. Eggman!

If you're in the UK, you can speed along to Very to pick it up for £69.99 £51.99 - that's an £18 saving!

Lego Icons Back to the Future DeLorean | $199.99 $184.99 with code: 'TIMEMACHINE' at Zavvi

Celebrate one of the '80s most iconic films in style with this Lego DeLorean set from Back to the Future. Unfortunately, you can't quite get $88 off (if you know, you know) but you can save $15 this Black Friday by entering the code 'TIMEMACHINE' at checkout. This deal is technically only for the US but Zavvi customers in the UK can actually pick it up for £149.99 right now, that's £20 off its usual £169.99 price tag.

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Peach starter course | $60 $47.99 at Walmart

We've had Lego Mario, Luigi, and even Bowser - now it's Princess Peach's time to shine. This starter kit is the perfect way to get little ones into Lego and this Black Friday you can save $12 on it. This new Peach Lego figure can also connect to her pals Mario and Luigi via Bluetooth to gain bonus coins.

Don't worry Lego Mario fans in the UK, Amazon also has a deal where you can get the same starter course for 30% less this Black Friday.

Alrighty, that's my deals done for the day. Make sure to check back tomorrow (as well as throughout the weekend) to find out about even more Black Friday Lego deals!

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle| $349.95 $300 at Walmart

This Daily Bugle set is fairly pricey, but Walmart's deal brings the cost down to a cheaper price point than you'll find on Amazon or the Lego store itself – and the set is sold out at Best Buy, too. With that in mind, this is a great deal to snap up if you're looking for a more advanced Lego set this Black Friday.

Lego Friends Emma's Art School House Set| £59.99 £33.59 at Amazon

For the little Lego fans in your life, this is a great deal – and it's the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon, too. So, with Christmas right around the corner, you might want to consider this set, especially since it's at such a steep discount and includes a variety of figures and accessories.

Lego Star Wars The Child | $89.99 $71.99 at Amazon

Who could turn down their own Baby Yoda? If Grogu has stolen your heart, you can build your very own version of the little green guy at a $18 discount with this deal. While it's not the cheapest it's ever been (it hit $63.99 earlier in the year), Amazon's price point is still a discount worth considering if you're a Star Wars fan.

Marvel Lego Wakanda Forever Shuri's Sunbird | £44.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only just came out, so you might be on the hunt for some tie-in Lego sets. This particular set, which includes Shuri, Nakia, Riri, and Attuma mini-figures as well as the Sunbird plane, is currently at its cheapest ever price on Amazon with a £17 discount.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet | $79.99 $63.99 at Walmart

Wield the power of the (Lego) Infinity Stones with Thanos' gauntlet. This discount brings the set to the cheapest it's been for a while, though it's not the lowest ever price. Still, a $16 discount is good going if you want more Marvel in your life.

Lego Star Wars BD-1 | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon



Perfect for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order fans, this adorable Lego kit lets you build your very own posable BD-1 droid. Plus, at £69.99, the set is at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Lego Encanto The Madrigal House | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

The Lego Madrigal House is the perfect holiday gift for the little Disney fans you know – and, with tons of accessories and three minifigures included, it's sure to provide hours of entertainment. Now, just try to get "We Don't Talk About Bruno" out your head...

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Luggage | £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This is almost the best price ever at Amazon for this Harry Potter set (the very best price was just £2 cheaper), so this is a deal that's well worth checking out if you're in the market for some magical Lego this year.

Lego Ideas Tree House | $249.99 $175 at Amazon



This set is pricy to begin with, but a 30% discount brings this Lego kit to almost its lowest ever price at Amazon. This set comes with fall and summer leaves, meaning you can switch it up as the seasons change, and it features a family of minifigures, too.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $169.99 $158.74 at Amazon

Can you really call yourself a Star Wars fan if you haven't at least tried to build the Millennium Falcon out of 1,353 Lego bricks? If you haven't yet, now would be a great time to attempt such a task since the official Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is down by $11.24 this Black Friday. Not only will you end up with a replica of Han Solo's iconic ship but you'll also get mini-figures of Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, BB-8, and more.

Don't worry UK Star Wars fans, a similar deal is also available for you on Amazon - £229 £199.20

Jurassic World Dominion T-Rex & Atrociraptor set | $99.99 $79.99 at Walmart

If you’re a Jurassic World fan (cue the iconic theme tune now), then this kit might be just what you want this Black Friday. It's based on the 2022 movie Jurassic World: Dominion , which saw the ancient beasts living alongside humans. This lego set echoes the scenes in Malta at the Amber Clave Market and features two moveable dinosaurs – a -T-rex and an Atrociraptor. As well as this, the set includes a buildable big rig truck and a market. Fans of the movie will also recognize the figures it features too with miniature versions of Owen Grady, Rainn Delacourt, Soyona Santos, and Claire Dearing all included.

Unfortunately for our UK readers, there aren’t any equivalent deals at the moment. But, we have four more days of Black Friday to go, so keep checking back here and we’ll share one if we find it.

Lego Home Alone McCallisters House | $299.99 $269.99 (with code: HOMEALONE)

Nothing quite says Christmas quite like Kevin McCallister's House in Home Alone. So why not pick up this beast of a Lego build for less this Black Friday? This Lego set reaches 27cm in height and is 34cm wide, so you know it'll take a big chunk of your time to build this. In order to qualify for this deal, you'll need to add the McCallister's home to your basket and apply the code: 'HOMEALONE' at checkout.

This deal is also available from Zavvi UK - £259.99 £229.99.

Lego Icons The Friends Apartments | $179.99 $143.99 at Best Buy

A must-have for any Friends fan, this Lego set will let you recreate all of your favourite moments from the show. Not only do you get Monica and Rachel's iconic New York apartment, but also Joey and Chandler's too! This set also includes mini figures of all six of the Friends as well as props from all of the best episodes.

Don't worry UK readers, we've also got you covered - £159.99 £139.99 at Zavvi.

Lego Queer Eye - The Fab 5 Loft | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This is a fun discount for fans of Netflix’s Queer Eye – Amazon is having a lightning deal on the Fab Five’s Loft. Relax in the cozy living room, cook up a storm in the renovated kitchen, or be pampered in the salon in this fun recreation. Of course, all of the fab five figurines are here, alongside an adorable Bruley as well. You might also spot an ode to one of the show’s most iconic episodes with two Kathi Dooley figures, before and after her makeover. You’ll save $40 dollars on this deal – but you’ll have to act fast as it’s only available for 10 hours from the time of writing.

Don’t worry UK readers, the set is also on offer across the pond too - £89.99 £53.99 at Lego .

Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama | $90 $72 at Walmart

"One thing's for sure, we're all gonna be a lot thinner." Want to relive one of the best scenes in Star Wars history? Well, Lego has got you covered with this deal on the trash compactor scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. You can build a diorama of the moment that Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, and Han get caught in a very sticky situation on the Death Star. There’s some amazing detail in this pack too, which features moving walls, a Dianoga's head, and a compactor control panel. Let’s hope you can make it in time for R2-D2 and C-3PO to save you…

There’s also an offer in the UK too - £80 £53 at Argos .

Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster | $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Okay, this might be the coolest Lego build on our list so far. This Lego x Fender collaboration lets you literally build a Fender Stratocaster out of Lego bricks. Not just the guitar itself either, you can also build a Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier to theoretically plug it into. The highly detailed kit also comes in both red and black to suit your style.

You can pick up this one in the UK as well at the Lego store but right now it doesn't have any discount on it. It's worth checking back over the weekend though as the Lego store's discounts officially start on November 25.

Marvel’s The Goat Boat from Thor: Love and Thunder | $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Travel on the Bifrost with this deal on Lego Goat Boat from Thor: Love and Thunder . Tooth-barer and Tooth-grinder pull the ship through the sky in this set that features Thor, Mighty Thor , Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr minifigures. Also included are accessories and weapons like Mjolnir, Stormbreaker, and the Necrosword. There are some great details here too, including the cabin’s opening roof, which gives access to the interior for even more play space. The only thing we can’t promise is that the goats will be screaming as they lead you across the galaxy - although maybe that’s for the best!

We found a similar deal for our UK readers too - £54.99 £42.99 at Smyths Toys

Well, that’s us done for today! There have been some great Lego Black Friday deals so far with discounts on everything from Marvel to Star Wars – with special appearances from Friends and Harry Potter too. Tomorrow is a big day as Black Friday finally arrives , and hopefully a lot of great deals along with it. We’ll be here bright and early, sourcing the best bargains for all your Lego needs. Catch you then…

Morning everyone! It's Benj here, filling in for a bit before Molly, Fay, and Hope take over later on. And hey, will you look at that - it's Black Friday! There are some genuinely good Lego Black Friday deals coming out of the woodwork now that it's the big day itself, particularly in the UK, so let's run through a few of them.

The best UK offers so far

First things first, a quick roundup of the best offers in the UK so far seems like a good idea. To begin with, the official Lego Store is offering steep discounts of up to 50% across the range - we've seen everything from Wakanda Forever sets to Optimus Prime and Lego Mario getting slashed in price, so that's definitely worth a look. Meanwhile, Amazon has been knocking it out of the park with sweeping reductions that are some of the best we've seen all year. You can browse the full collection of discounts here , or check out my personal picks below.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 | £29.99 £14.99 at John Lewis

The latest advent calendars from Lego are on sale all over the place, but we haven't seen a better offer than this Harry Potter version for £14.99 at John Lewis . That's the lowest price I've encountered for any of the 2022 kits, so if you want to do something a little different to chocolate this year, now's your chance.

It won't last too long either; I have a suspicion it'll sell out quickly. That means time is of the essence, particularly as me move past the Black Friday Lego deals and closer to December.

And with that, I'll pass over to Hope. Have a good rest of your day, and be sure to keep an eye on this page for the most tempting Black Friday Lego deals!

Lego Classic TV series Batman cowl | £54.99 £38.49 at Lego

Holy discount! This classic cowl is perfect for fans of the beloved Batman TV show starring Adam West. The official Lego site has it marked as retiring soon, too, which means now is the time to strike if you want to bring some retro fun to your life at a great reduction. Plus, this particular set can be hard to find – it's only available via third party Amazon sellers, and it's out of stock at Smyths.

Lego Barcelona FC Camp Nou Stadium| $349.99 $209.99 at Lego

(Image credit: Lego)

UK readers, we also have this deal for you - £289.99 £173.99 - but as of right now it is sold out. If you're desperate to get your hands on it though, it may be worth checking back over the next few days to see if Lego UK gets any more in stock.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid| $59.99 $47.99 at Lego

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Optimus Prime | $179.99 $152.99 at Lego

(Image credit: Lego)

A fan of this and in the UK? The good news is that your Lego store has an even bigger discount on Optimus Prime bringing it down to £159.99 £127.99 .

Lego Harry Potter and Hermione Granger | $119.99 $71.99 at Lego

(Image credit: Lego)

In the UK, you can get the same set at a 30% discount at £114.99 £80.49 at the Lego site. Though that's £34 cheaper than Amazon, Smyths had the set for £69.99, but it's out of stock.

Spice Girls Tribute Brick Headz | $49.99 $34.99 at Lego

Alright, hear me out. If you're looking to spice up someone's Christmas this year, why not take a look at this deal on not one, not two, but all five of the Spice Girls from Lego's Brick Headz brand. We've got Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice in an adorable chunky brick format. These little figures stand at 8cm tall and would sit perfectly on a Spice Girls fan's desk.

UK fans who really really wanna get these Brick Headz can also get the same set at Lego UK for £44.99 £26.99.

Lego Art Mickey Mouse| $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Perfect for Disney fans, this Lego Art Mickey Mouse set has just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon (matched at Walmart ). This kit doubles as both building fun and a display piece, so it's ideal for a Christmas gift – or if you're in the mood to treat yourself.

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest | $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon is continuing its Black Friday Star Wars deals with this Lego Razor Crest bargain. Down $42, this replica allows you to embrace your inner Mandalorian, complete with Grogu/Baby Yoda/The Child as your sidekick. The ship features some great details too, including a cargo hold and a detachable pod, as well as miniature figures of Greef Karga and a Scout Trooper. This is the way…

Sadly, the set isn’t yet on offer in the UK, but you can grab this deal on The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Set - £55.00 £35.00 at Argos

Lego Minecraft The Bakery Set | $24.99 $16.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a good deal on a budget Lego set, Amazon has some money off this Minecraft kit. Inspired by the hit game, this pack features Minecraft characters and mobs, including a baker, snow villager, goat, and a Creeper. The bakery lets players bake bread and grow wheat on the farm in a hands-on version of the video game. Beware - it's time limited. At the time of writing, there's 12 and a half hours left.

UK buyers have a deal on it too - £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £409.99 £329.99 at Zavvi

One of Lego’s most sought after sets is on offer - the Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter. The impressive set is highly detailed with over 6,000 pieces to use in this collectible build. The detail is insane, with towers, chambers, classrooms, and creatures all included - as well as a fair few favorite characters as well, including students, professors, statues, and even Dementors. So if you’re looking for a new set for your Wizarding World collection, this may just be it.

US buyers, we’ve also got a deal for you - $469.99 $359.99 with the code BFCASTLE at Zavvi

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals | $43.90 $25 at Walmart

Can you go wrong with a classic? While there are lots of deals on special sets, Walmart also has this collection of bricks and animals on offer for any of those hoping to get into the game. This set contains a whopping 1,500 pieces and gives you the ability to build 10 easy animals too, including a peacock, hippo, and a snail.

Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum | £214.99 £167.99 at Amazon

Doctor Strange fans rejoice: Amazon has a whopping £47 off this Sanctum Sanctorum set. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the kit, having only had more of a discount briefly back in August. The 3-story building features lots of fun movie details as well, including characters like Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. So whether you’re planning to embrace the multiverse, or are looking to relive some Avengers: Infinity War moments, this could be the set for you.

We haven’t spotted a US deal yet, but you can buy it on Amazon for full price . Keep checking back though, as we’ll be tracking this one.

Lego Friends 2022 Advent Calendar | $34.99 $20.98 at Walmart

We’ve got another advent calendar for you! This time Walmart has an offer on the Lego Friends 2022 Advent Calendar. You can kick off your countdown to Christmas with mini-dolls, mini-builds, or micro-dolls behind each door. This could be a fun one for the kids too as the set is suitable for those aged six and up.



UK readers, here’s your deal – £22 £17.60 at Argos

The Batman Batcave The Riddler Face-off | $79.99 $47.99 at Walmart

The Batman was full of some electrifying and tense moments when it landed in theaters earlier this year – and now, you can relive one of the best scenes through Lego. This kit recreates the Batcave, complete with its own jail, which has some great details hidden in there. We particularly like that you can try and decode the Riddler’s clues with a magnifying glass. And with 40% off its original price, it might be too good of a bargain to miss.



UK readers, try this deal - £59.95 £44.95 at Harrods

Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor Robotics Kit | $359.99 $287.99 at Lego

Ahead of being retired, Lego has got a great offer on the Robot Inventor set. The kit features five different models, which can all be programmed with the Mindstorms Robot Inventor app. Perfect to help kids and adults alike get their heads around coding, this set can help you have fun while learning at the same time – what more could you want?

Hey there, Lego heads! I'm Jordan and I'll be carrying the Black Friday Lego deals torch now that my UK colleagues are firmly in dreamland. This is my fourth year tracking down Lego deals for Black Friday (to be clear, I track other deals too), so you're in safe hands if you're on the hunt for the best prices. That said, there's only a few hours left of Black Friday in the US (if you're on the West Coast like me), so let's get to the deals!

Lego Creator 3in1 Deep Sea Creatures set | $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

This badass Shark Lego set is 20% off for Black Friday. It's an affordable set at its normal price, but now it's even cheaper. The only caveat is that if you leave this set laying around and step on it, it'll hurt like a shark bite.

Lego Icons Orchid set | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

This is probably the only item on this list that would make for a legitimately tasteful home decoration. Your guests will walk by and be like, 'oh that's a nice plastic flower' but also subconsciously sense that there's something uncanny about it, so later on in the night they'll take a closer look and be all, 'oh my god it's Legos! You built this?' and you can nod smugly and tell them all about the $10 you saved by reading GamesRadar+'s Black Friday Lego deals live blog.

Lego Ideas Friends 'Central Perk' kit | $59.99 $50.99 at Amazon

Recreate the iconic coffee shop from hit '90s/early '00s sitcom Friends! I'm more of an Everybody Loves Raymond guy myself, but I must admit Central Perk is a certified vibe, and this Lego set is highly attractive at $9 its normal price.