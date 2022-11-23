ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Some Georgia State Quarters Are Actually Worth $5,000-$7,000

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXhvz_0jLQFL1h00
Photo: Getty Images

Usually, when something has a mistake on it, it isn't worth much and might even take away from the thing's value - you'd probably ask for a refund if a word was misspelled in a tattoo - but that's not always how it is with errors and some mistakes make items way more valuable . Such is the case for coins. Misprinted money can be worth tons and can turn a penny from being worth one cent to $100,000 .

There are many coins out there that are worth more than face value and one to be on the lookout for is a unique Georgia state quarter. The coin was minted in 1999 when the Treasury first began the state quarters program. At the same time, the Mint was working on a new metal alloy for coins, one with a gold tint to it that was eventually used for the one dollar Sacagawea coins that came out in 2000. Curious how the alloy would look on quarters, a bunch of Georgia state ones were minted using it. The Treasury decided not to go with the alloy on quarters, but the ones minted with it were still released and are now very much desired by collectors. In fact, one just sold for $7,200.

So if you get change and one of the quarters looks more golden than you are used to, you might have something worth a whole lot more than 25 cents . Of course, that's not the only quarter with a mistake on it , and some of those errors can be pretty funny/gross .

As for what to do if you ever find a coin with a mistake on it, the easiest way to sell it is by listing it on eBay.

Comments / 5

Related
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $500 has been sent by the state

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You will probably want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible to see if you got some money from the state of Georgia. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. And this money should have been sent to you by now.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
R.A. Heim

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
MAINE STATE
Richard Scott

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Richest People in the U.S.

Some of America's richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology, have improved the lives of others with their...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

189K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy