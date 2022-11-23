Read full article on original website
Related
KOLR10 News
Wolves ride big plays to Class 3 championship game
REEDS SPRING, Mo–For the first time in school history, the Reeds Spring Wolves will play for a state football championship. Reeds Spring came from behind to beat Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals to advance to Columbia next Saturday and the title game. The Wolves were riding a six game winning streak into the action. […]
Cal Basketball: Men Fall to 0-7; Women Win Their Fourth in a Row
The winless Bears head into Pac-12 play Wednesday at home vs. USC.
The Famous Michigan/Ohio State “Blizzard Bowl” of 1950
We’ve had some crazy college football games over the years, but one of the strangest was the famous “Snow Bowl” between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 25, 1950. It was snowing so hard at times that the announcers couldn’t see the field Watch: Snow Bowl The temperature was +10F and there was a howling […]
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Smith is the 12th player 19 years old or younger to have at least three double-doubles within his first 18 games. Smith recorded his 100th career defensive rebound in the first quarter as well. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
Twitter reacts to Notre Dame's Logan Diggs' fourth touchdown of season
Once again, Notre Dame is proving that it just won’t go away. USC is playing for a shot at the College Football Playoff, and the Irish are making them earn it. Every time it seems like the Irish are left for dead, they show they still has some life. We saw this after a 25-yard reception by Braden Lenzy, which helped lead to this 5-yard touchdown run from logan diggs to cut the deficit to 31-21:
Michigan among Week 13's top college football social media trolls
Rivalry week means college football's social media trolls didn't hold back with the jokes.
Comments / 0