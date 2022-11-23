ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target

The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge

Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid

The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels recently acquired OF/1B Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. Renfroe revealed his expected role for team following the trade, per Taylor Blake Ward. “Hunter Renfroe says the Angels expect him to play everyday in right field but he’s open to whatever they have planned: ‘If I need to bunt, I’ll bunt. […] The post Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury

The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself

Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams gets slapped with bizarre fine after arguing dangerous play in Raiders vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams got a double whammy for arguing a rough no-call during their Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. The NFL has fined Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct, pointing out his abusive language towards an official after he complained about a no-call on a Justin Simmons hit on him. For those who missed it, Simmons collided with Adams’ head and neck area, resulting in an incomplete pass. No flag was thrown despite the obvious illegal hit, prompting the Raiders star to yell at back judge Dino Paganelli.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy