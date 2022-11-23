Read full article on original website
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target
The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge
Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid
The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
Rumor: Yankees linked to Cody Bellinger, former Mets star amid Aaron Judge race
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels recently acquired OF/1B Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. Renfroe revealed his expected role for team following the trade, per Taylor Blake Ward. “Hunter Renfroe says the Angels expect him to play everyday in right field but he’s open to whatever they have planned: ‘If I need to bunt, I’ll bunt. […] The post Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams gets slapped with bizarre fine after arguing dangerous play in Raiders vs. Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams got a double whammy for arguing a rough no-call during their Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. The NFL has fined Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct, pointing out his abusive language towards an official after he complained about a no-call on a Justin Simmons hit on him. For those who missed it, Simmons collided with Adams’ head and neck area, resulting in an incomplete pass. No flag was thrown despite the obvious illegal hit, prompting the Raiders star to yell at back judge Dino Paganelli.
