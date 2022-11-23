Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in acquiring stranded Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Just because their prospective partnership would placate wants and needs of parties, though, hardly means Crowder will soon be bound for the Bay. Here are four obstacles that complicate Golden State’s pursuit of the veteran forward. 3. Salary-matching hurdles Crowder’s […] The post 3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James drops ‘best player in the league’ truth bomb about Anthony Davis
LeBron James finally made his much-awaited return for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs and it resulted in a 105-94 win for LA. This was LeBron’s first time back coming off a five-game injury spell, and it is clear that the Lakers are more than happy to get their talisman back.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him
Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James has 7 3s, season-high 39 points as Lakers beat Spurs
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young fuels beef with savage clap back at Rockets ‘fools’
The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets featured in an intense matchup on Friday night that seems to have produced a whole new rivalry. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were seen mocking a couple of Rockets players during the game, which resulted in a heated confrontation during the game. The...
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112
Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is turning into one of the most electrifying players right before our eyes. If you need proof, then look no further than his performance on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Saying that Green put on a show would be an understatement, as he hogged the spotlight and entertained the […] The post VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
