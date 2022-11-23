ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in acquiring stranded Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Just because their prospective partnership would placate wants and needs of parties, though, hardly means Crowder will soon be bound for the Bay. Here are four obstacles that complicate Golden State’s pursuit of the veteran forward. 3. Salary-matching hurdles Crowder’s […] The post 3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him

Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic

Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is turning into one of the most electrifying players right before our eyes. If you need proof, then look no further than his performance on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Saying that Green put on a show would be an understatement, as he hogged the spotlight and entertained the […] The post VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy