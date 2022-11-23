Read full article on original website
Fans lash out at Shikhar Dhawan for ‘horrible’ decision
Sanju Samson was not included in India’s playing XI once again on Sunday after being given an opportunity in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. While he failed to put up a big score on the board with the bat, his 38-ball 36 was instrumental in his 96-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer which allowed India to cross the 300-run barrier. But skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to leave him out of the side in the second game left Indian cricket supporters fuming who went on to call it a curious case of “favoritism” in the Indian camp.
Ex-Pakistan star’s brutal attack on BCCI over Virat Kohli’s insult
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has blasted the BCCI for sacking Virat Kohli as India’s captain earlier this year following the Men in Blue’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. Two weeks ago, Team India was bulldozed by England in the T20 World Cup semifinals, handing them a stunning 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide before going on to beat Pakistan in the final to lift the iconic trophy in Melbourne.
‘Big scam’ Rishabh Pant slammed for New Zealand horror show
Team India supporters are ripping into Rishabh Pant for his continuing failures in limited-overs cricket as he was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. Not only the Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets, but Rishabh Pant too could only make 15 runs in the contest.
Twitter blasts Shikhar Dhawan over Rishabh Pant’s selection
With an abundance of talent in Team India’s ranks, some players miss out on occasions, and among the ones, to top, this unfortunate list is Sanju Samson. Most times, Sanju Samson isn’t included in the side because of Rishabh Pant. While Rishabh Pant has established himself as possibly India’s best wicketkeeper batter in Test cricket, he’s yet to live up to his billing in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is. That’s where Indian cricket fans have been critical of the team management as Sanju Samson has often warmed the bench due to Rishabh Pant. However, on Friday, it was a rare occasion when both Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant featured in India’s starting XI. Despite Sanju Samson’s appearance, his supporters were not happy with Rishabh Pant’s inclusion and slammed Shikhar Dhawan for giving him a chance in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.
Rohit Sharma brutally trolled after Virat Kohli’s clip goes viral
India’s regular all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is being trolled online after he posted pictures of himself working out in a gym ahead of the side’s tour to Bangladesh in December. While a section of Team India supporters praised Rohit Sharma for putting in long hours in the gym, others mocked him. His trolling came after his teammate, Virat Kohli, shared a video of his training session in which he’s putting in a lot of effort to get in the best shape possible ahead of the series against Bangladesh.
