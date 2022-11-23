With an abundance of talent in Team India’s ranks, some players miss out on occasions, and among the ones, to top, this unfortunate list is Sanju Samson. Most times, Sanju Samson isn’t included in the side because of Rishabh Pant. While Rishabh Pant has established himself as possibly India’s best wicketkeeper batter in Test cricket, he’s yet to live up to his billing in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is. That’s where Indian cricket fans have been critical of the team management as Sanju Samson has often warmed the bench due to Rishabh Pant. However, on Friday, it was a rare occasion when both Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant featured in India’s starting XI. Despite Sanju Samson’s appearance, his supporters were not happy with Rishabh Pant’s inclusion and slammed Shikhar Dhawan for giving him a chance in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

