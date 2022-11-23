ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.

The court’s order on Tuesday caps a multiyear legal battle, paving the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to receive the former president’s tax returns.

“Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”

Trump bucked the tradition of publicly sharing his tax returns during his 2016 presidential campaign, citing an audit.

Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader

House Democrats have sought the records by arguing they need to probe how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) conducts its routine presidential audits. Trump’s attorneys have pushed back on the request as a purely partisan effort.

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

The Supreme Court, which includes three justices nominated by Trump, in 2020 had rejected bids to overturn President Biden’s election win.

That December, justices rejected a bid led by Texas, which was supported by 126 House Republicans and 18 GOP state attorneys general, to nullify Biden’s wins in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The same week, the justices tossed a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify Biden’s victory there, which was certified after Biden won the state by more than 81,000 votes.

Comments / 187

Fett_01
3d ago

I absolutely love this! He is whining and moaning about a heavily conservative Supreme Court that ruled against him. For god sake, he installed three of the justices. Hey, Chump.... it's called following the law. You should try it sometime

Reply(8)
184
ekk
3d ago

The man who stacked the very SCOTUS who rejected him twice in two months-is now publicly attacking the highest Court because he didn’t get his way?

Reply(8)
119
chuck kelley
3d ago

That’s the problem when one puts oneself up on a pedestal. Everyone cherishes the fall. Maybe we can nickname him like he does everyone else. How about Splatter?

Reply(6)
76
