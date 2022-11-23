ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Haynie’s Corner hosts free Thanksgiving buffet

Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving afternoon together on Haynie’s Corner. Several restaurants in Evansville made Thanksgiving a community celebration by offering free Thanksgiving meals on Haynie’s Corner. It’s an event they do every year. “You know, everybody needs a nice meal,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik....
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Watch Holiday Classics in Your PJs at Evansville Area Movie Theaters

Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies. There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away

Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WHS pups are ‘all ears’ for Friendsgiving

As we all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, let's take a moment to remember those under the table begging for scraps. Many of our favorite furry four-legged friends don't get to celebrate the holiday getting belly rubs and table scraps but you could change that.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy