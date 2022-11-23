Read full article on original website
FUN! Santa Claus is Coming to Town for “Christmas at the Inn” in Owensboro
Santa Claus is making an early stop in Owensboro next Friday evening. He and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Friday After 5's first-ever Christmas at the Inn at the Holiday Inn Riverfront downtown. The event is the first of several magical and exciting Friday night celebrations in December and Santa plans to be there for all of them.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
wevv.com
Full Gospel Mission Church invites community to 16th annual Thanksgiving Dinner
In Evansville, Full Gospel Mission Church will host their 16th annual Thanksgiving dinner. The event kicks off at noon on Thursday, November 24th. Organizers say the dinner will be carry out only. Social distancing will be practiced, and everyone is welcome to either drive, walk, or bike thru to pick...
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
wevv.com
Haynie’s Corner hosts free Thanksgiving buffet
Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving afternoon together on Haynie’s Corner. Several restaurants in Evansville made Thanksgiving a community celebration by offering free Thanksgiving meals on Haynie’s Corner. It’s an event they do every year. “You know, everybody needs a nice meal,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik....
Watch Holiday Classics in Your PJs at Evansville Area Movie Theaters
Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies. There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.
Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
14news.com
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
Dollar General Shuts Down Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Tristate and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
14news.com
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving. Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
WHS pups are ‘all ears’ for Friendsgiving
As we all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, let's take a moment to remember those under the table begging for scraps. Many of our favorite furry four-legged friends don't get to celebrate the holiday getting belly rubs and table scraps but you could change that.
