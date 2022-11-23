ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Get Bullish on Now if You Aren't Already

By Riddhima Chakraborty
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMpPI_0jLPo7Ma00

Amid rampant macro headwinds, a recession seems imminent. However, following October's favorable inflation data, experts believe the chances of a 'soft landing' have increased. Moreover, bullish sentiment significantly improved over the past week. Thus, this could be the right time to scoop up shares of quality stocks Comcast (CMCSA) and Universal Logistics (ULH). Keep reading….

Despite consecutive aggressive rate hikes, inflation is still higher than the federal target. This is raising recession fears. Moreover, the unemployment rate is expected to reach almost 4.5% in 2023 , up from 3.5% in September 2022. While this might appear to be a grim projection, it would still be relatively low in a historical context.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins believes, "There is a pathway to re-establishing price stability with a labor market slowdown that entails only a modest rise in the unemployment rate."

Also, according to Ned Davis Research, the odds of the Fed achieving a 'soft landing' has increased after October's favorable inflation data. In addition, according to the recent AAII Sentiment Survey, bullish sentiment jumped 8.4 percentage points to 33.5%.

Given the backdrop, fundamentally sound stocks Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ( ULH ) could be great additions to your portfolios.

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA )

CMCSA operates as a media and technology company worldwide. Its segments are Cable Communications; Media; Studios; Theme Parks; and Sky.

On November 17, 2022, CMCSA announced a lucrative $3 million investment to expand its intelligent, fast and reliable fiber-rich network in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Reston, Sterling, and Woodbridge. This investment is another feather in the cap for CMCSA's business expansion prospects.

For the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, CMCSA's revenue came in at $29.85 billion, down marginally year-over-year. However, its adjusted net income came in at $4.22 billion, up 4.5% year-over-year, while its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, up 10.3% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.48 billion, up 5.9% year-over-year.

CMCSA's revenue is expected to increase 4.3% year-over-year to $121.35 billion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to increase 12.1% year-over-year to $3.62 in 2022. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 15.2% to close the last trading session at $35.10.

CMCSA's POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. It has an overall B rating representing a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

CMCSA has a B grade for Growth and Quality. It is ranked first among nine stocks in the Entertainment - TV & Internet Providers industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CMCSA (Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ( ULH )

ULH provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage services, and final mile and ground expedite services.

On October 27, 2022, ULH's CEO, Tim Phillips, said, "Although we are facing weakening freight demand and heightened macro concerns, I remain confident in Universal's ability to navigate the current environment and deliver a solid finish to this record-setting year."

ULH's total operating revenues came in at $505.69 million for the third quarter that ended October 1, 2022, up 13.5% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $48.48 million, up 371.9% year-over-year, and its EPS came in at $1.84, up 384.2% year-over-year.

Street expects ULH's revenue to increase 15.3% year-over-year to $2.02 billion in 2022. Its EPS is expected to increase 135.4% year-over-year to $6.45 in 2022. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 98.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $37.43.

ULH has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Growth and a B for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

ULH is ranked first among 17 stocks in the A-rated Air Freight & Shipping Services industry. Click here for additional ULH ratings (Quality).

CMCSA shares were trading at $35.10 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.00 (0.00%). Year-to-date, CMCSA has declined -28.41%, versus a -14.71% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p29Cn_0jLPo7Ma00

Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics , she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries.

More...

The post 2 Stocks to Get Bullish on Now if You Aren't Already appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023

Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

5 Falling Stocks Investors Didn't Expect on Black Friday

Lithium stocks fell sharply, giving up part of their gains in a strong year. Fundamentally, lithium remains a healthy market, suggesting a rebound for the stocks could come soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

75K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy