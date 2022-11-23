ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is turning into one of the most electrifying players right before our eyes. If you need proof, then look no further than his performance on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Saying that Green put on a show would be an understatement, as he hogged the spotlight and entertained the […] The post VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dennis Scott bestowed ultimate honor from Magic franchise

The Orlando Magic are still a new franchise, relatively speaking, having only been around since 1989. But they’ve still had some great players don the Magic jersey including Dennis Scott. On Saturday, the team announced they would induct Scott into the franchise’s Hall of Fame as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined

As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson injury blow for Knicks ahead of marquee matchup vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Jalen Brunson has played in all 19 games for the New York Knicks so far this season. Right now, however, the 26-year-old is in danger of missing his first game for his new team after Brunson popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s marquee matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Brunson […] The post Jalen Brunson injury blow for Knicks ahead of marquee matchup vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy