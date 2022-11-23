Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ status for Spurs game will make Lakers fans shake their heads
Anthony Davis’ dominant stretch has now come to a screeching halt. This is after the Los Angeles Lakers ruled out their superstar big man just moments before their Saturday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Davis will officially miss Saturday’s game due...
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Hawks star Trae Young fuels beef with savage clap back at Rockets ‘fools’
The Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets featured in an intense matchup on Friday night that seems to have produced a whole new rivalry. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were seen mocking a couple of Rockets players during the game, which resulted in a heated confrontation during the game. The...
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James drops ‘best player in the league’ truth bomb about Anthony Davis
LeBron James finally made his much-awaited return for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs and it resulted in a 105-94 win for LA. This was LeBron’s first time back coming off a five-game injury spell, and it is clear that the Lakers are more than happy to get their talisman back.
Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is turning into one of the most electrifying players right before our eyes. If you need proof, then look no further than his performance on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Saying that Green put on a show would be an understatement, as he hogged the spotlight and entertained the […] The post VIDEO: Jalen Green throws down monster alley-oop he had no business catching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic draws epic LeBron James comparison from Clippers’ Ty Lue
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is already proving to be one of the best bigs to ever play in the NBA. With back-to-back MVPs in his trophy case, The Joker has the respect of many across the league. And according to Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, he sees a lot of LeBron James in Jokic at the five.
Dennis Scott bestowed ultimate honor from Magic franchise
The Orlando Magic are still a new franchise, relatively speaking, having only been around since 1989. But they’ve still had some great players don the Magic jersey including Dennis Scott. On Saturday, the team announced they would induct Scott into the franchise’s Hall of Fame as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined
As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson injury blow for Knicks ahead of marquee matchup vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Jalen Brunson has played in all 19 games for the New York Knicks so far this season. Right now, however, the 26-year-old is in danger of missing his first game for his new team after Brunson popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s marquee matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Brunson […] The post Jalen Brunson injury blow for Knicks ahead of marquee matchup vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
