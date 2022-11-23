ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in acquiring stranded Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Just because their prospective partnership would placate wants and needs of parties, though, hardly means Crowder will soon be bound for the Bay. Here are four obstacles that complicate Golden State’s pursuit of the veteran forward. 3. Salary-matching hurdles Crowder’s […] The post 3 biggest obstacles to the Warriors trading for Jae Crowder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic

Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined

As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy