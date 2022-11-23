Why 11 Germany Players Covered Their Mouths During World Cup Team Photo

Germany players covered their mouths with their hands as they posed for a team photo ahead of Wednesday's FIFA World Cup game against Japan.

All 11 members of Germany's starting team made the gesture in a united response to FIFA banning players from wearing OneLove armbands.

Nine team captains, including Germany skipper Manuel Neuer, had been planning to wear a rainbow-colored armband during the World Cup as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

But earlier this week, FIFA threated to impose "sporting sanctions" against any player who wore the garment on the basis that political slogans are not allowed.

The German national team pictured posing for a team photo with their hands covering their mouths at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/Action Plus/Heuler Andrey

The subject of LGBTQ+ rights is a huge topic at this World Cup as homosexuality is illegal in host nation Qatar.

But the German Football Association insisted that its motives for wanting to support the OneLove campaign had not been "political".

A statement issued on Wednesday read: "We wanted to use our captain's armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.

"It wasn't about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn't the case. That's why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."