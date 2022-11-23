Read full article on original website
Man, shot by police as a teenager, accused for the second time of federal gun charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.
MetroHealth has a duty to taxpayers to release Akram Boutros investigation report immediately
The refusal by the MetroHealth board of trustees to release the investigation report that they say justifies their firing of CEO Akram Boutros and the destroying of his reputation is beyond unacceptable. MetroHealth receives more than $32 million in tax dollars from Cuyahoga County residents each year. The hospital system...
cleveland19.com
29-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for barbershop murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of William Pickett in 2018, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Salah Mahdi, 29, of 17th Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Missing 23-year-old woman from CLE found dead in backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pa.
A 23-year-old woman originally from Cleveland was found dead in a backyard in Wilkinsburg, Penn. on Thursday night, according to the Medical Examiner of Allegheny County.
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
clevelandurbannews.com
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
newsnet5
Cleveland non-profit extends water assistance program applications into 2023
CLEVELAND — The need for economic assistance is ever-growing across Northeast Ohio. Between the hurdles of the pandemic and inflation, many people are struggling each day. A local non-profit is working to meet the need and just announced it is extending a critical water assistance program. Step Forward is...
cleveland.com
Cleveland man gets 7 years in prison for assault of mail carrier
AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. postal carrier in 2021 was sentenced Monday to seven years and one day in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio say the attack by Quentell Allen, 27, occurred on June 21, 2021. Allen put a gun to the head of the mail carrier, who was driving on a route, and demanded the carrier get out of the vehicle, prosecutors say.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
