Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

29-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of William Pickett in 2018, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Salah Mahdi, 29, of 17th Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.

Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Cleveland man gets 7 years in prison for assault of mail carrier

AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. postal carrier in 2021 was sentenced Monday to seven years and one day in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio say the attack by Quentell Allen, 27, occurred on June 21, 2021. Allen put a gun to the head of the mail carrier, who was driving on a route, and demanded the carrier get out of the vehicle, prosecutors say.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

